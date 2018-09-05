Fundsmith, the house run by star manager Terry Smith, is looking to raise £250 million to float a new investment trust on the London Stock Exchange. The Smithson Investment Trust will be managed by Fundsmith, with the investment management team led by Simon Barnard as investment manager and Will Morgan as assistant investment manager. Terry […]
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Investors who lost money after the collapse and suspension of the Connaught Income Fund in 2012 have been told they will receive redress payments by 27 October. Investors tell Money Marketing that joint communication from administrators Duff & Phelps and the FCA outlines figures owed for individual cases and gives until 25 September for responses […]
Cyber crime is rarely out of the news these days and the reasons are obvious when the sums of money are so large and the risks to consumers so great. The personal data advice firms hold in respect of clients – passports, utility bills, payslips, bank statements, etc – are all valuable items for criminals […]
The default retirement age (DRA) was abolished more than three years ago, yet new research from Jelf Employee Benefits suggests that the vast majority of employers still have some way to go to fully understand, comply and communicate the landmark legislation change that prevents older employees being forcibly retired on the grounds of age alone.
The Complaints Commissioner has rejected accusations the FCA unfairly sent debt collectors to an individual who used to be regulated over paying their regulatory fees late. The complainant had applied to cancel their authorisation in September 2017. They were subsequently charged fees for the 2017/18 year as the cancellation was after the FCA’s 31 March […]
Discretionary manager Man GLG has bought Sanlam’s strategic bond business. Both the fund management team and the assets under management will tranfer from Sanlam Four, the boutique management arm of vertically integrated advice business Sanlam Group, subject to regulatory approval. The firms did not reveal the cost of the deal. Portfolio managers Craig Veysey and […]
Recent research has found retired people generally under-spend their financial assets rather than using them up as they age. This was quickly seized upon as justification for pension freedom. But are we not jumping the gun a bit? The report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies looked at retired people over a 12-year period to […]
