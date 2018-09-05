Money Marketing
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Connaught investors to get compensation by October

Investors who lost money after the collapse and suspension of the Connaught Income Fund in 2012 have been told they will receive redress payments by 27 October. Investors tell Money Marketing that joint communication from administrators Duff & Phelps and the FCA outlines figures owed for individual cases and gives until 25 September for responses […]

Almost nine in 10 employers admit failings with post-DRA compliance

The default retirement age (DRA) was abolished more than three years ago, yet new research from Jelf Employee Benefits suggests that the vast majority of employers still have some way to go to fully understand, comply and communicate the landmark legislation change that prevents older employees being forcibly retired on the grounds of age alone.

Complaints Commissioner sides with FCA over late fees charge

The Complaints Commissioner has rejected accusations the FCA unfairly sent debt collectors to an individual who used to be regulated over paying their regulatory fees late. The complainant had applied to cancel their authorisation in September 2017. They were subsequently charged fees for the 2017/18 year as the cancellation was after the FCA’s 31 March […]

Sanlam sells strategic bond business to Man GLG

Discretionary manager Man GLG has bought Sanlam’s strategic bond business. Both the fund management team and the assets under management will tranfer from Sanlam Four, the boutique management arm of vertically integrated advice business Sanlam Group, subject to regulatory approval. The firms did not reveal the cost of the deal. Portfolio managers Craig Veysey and […]

  1. Peter Turner 5th September 2018 at 3:33 pm

    This is an interesting question.

    I am currently dealing with a complaint at FOS where a solicitor is arguing that the IFA is liable for an alleged delay by a provider.

