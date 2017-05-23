Money Marketing

SFO investigates pension schemes over alleged fraud

By

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpgThe Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into a number of pension schemes holding around £120m in higher risk assets over potential fraud.

In an alert on its website, published yesterday, the SFO said it was looking into alleged fraudulent activity at the Capita Oak Pension and Henley Retirement Benefit schemes, as well as Sipps and “other storage pod investment schemes”.

The investigation also includes the Westminster Pension Scheme and Trafalgar Multi Asset fund, the organisation says.

The SFO says: “Over a thousand individual investors are thought to have been affected by the alleged fraud, including those who invested their pension funds. The amounts invested total over £120m.”

The organisation has asked people who invested in the schemes between 2011 and 2017 to fill out a questionnaire on their experiences.

