SFO charges second person in ethical investment probe

The Serious Fraud Office has charged another former director of ethical investment scheme Global Forestry Investments for alleged frauds concerning the company between August 2010 and December 2015.

Omari Bowers has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery, and misconduct in the course of winding up.

He was charged by postal requisition with three offences of conspiracy to defraud, four offences of forgery, one offence of misconduct in the course of winding up and one offence of making a false statement not under oath contrary.

Bowers is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 August 2019.

Earlier this month, the SFO also charged former Global Forestry Investments director Andrew Skeene with the same offences. It followed his arrest at Heathrow Airport on 29 June.

Skeene’s plea hearing has been adjourned until 28 October after his defence team requested to be allowed more time to read the case documents.

Global Forestry Investments had promoted a project to put money into tree plantations in the Brazilian rainforest.

The SFO opened its investigation into the firm in June 2014. The investigation is ongoing and the SFO said it cannot provide further comment at this time.