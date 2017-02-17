SFO charges Harlequin boss with fraud

The Serious Fraud Office has charged Harlequin Group chairman David Ames with fraud.
The SFO has been carrying out a joint investigation with Essex Police into collapsed property firm Harlequin since 2013.
It has announced today it is charging Ames with three counts of fraud by abuse of position. Ames has been summoned to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 March.
The SFO says the alleged activity took place between January 2010 and June 2015.
The Harlequin group of companies marketed and built overseas luxury property developments, with some clients investing in the developments through their Sipps. Harlequin Property, one of the firms under the umbrella Harlequin brand, went into administration in 2013.
The SFO’s investigation into Harlequin remains ongoing.
The organisation says for clients advised to invest in Harlequin via a Sipp, where their advice firms is no longer trading they may be eligible for redress from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
Does this mean then, as IFA’s we must conduct the same due diligence as the SFO
Obviously this will fall on the FSCS to offer redress and ultimately all of our clients (costs passed on) will pay.
Can we have some guidance from the FCA on spotting a fraudulent company or indeed an individual without the need to follow them around, tap phones and hacking e-mails !
Lets not forget Connaught ! I believe the regulator was told in no uncertain terms (whistle blown) about the problems.
Then we have the Keydata issue, etc etc etc
Really most of the people at Canary Wharf and Edinburgh need to be doing time, even if it is, just for sat on their fat arse’s twiddling their thumbs scoffing hobnobs and drinking tea !
Twiddling thumbs whilst scoffing hobnobs (other biscuits brands are available) and drinking tea all at the same time sounds quite dextrous