Sesame’s Stephen Gazard to join Intrinsic

Sesame Bankhall Group managing director Stephen Gazard is to join Intrinsic in the newly created role of group managing director later this year.

Gazard’s departure from Sesame was announced yesterday, amid an executive reshuffle.

At Intrinsic, Gazard will work with chief executive Andy Thompson on the distribution strategy as well as leading the mortgage division.

Thompson says: “At Intrinsic we aim to be an industry leader, demonstrating best practice in face-to-face advice and investing in the future of the professional financial planning industry. Stephen shares that vision with us and will be a hugely valuable addition to the executive team.”

Gazard adds: “I am delighted to be joining Intrinsic at such an exciting time in its evolution. They have a hugely talented and admired team, a membership to be envied, and a parent company in Old Mutual Wealth that sees high quality financial planning sitting at the core of its long-term strategy.”

Gazard worked with Intrinsic while he was at SBG on integrating more than 200 financial planners who joined Intrinsic after Sesame scrapped its investment network.

Intrinsic announced last year it would create three new business channels, each with its own managing director. Nigel Speirs will continue to lead Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers, with Stephen Fryett having oversight of the Wealth Network for investment and pension advisers.