Sesame pulls Pimfa and APCC membership in new regulatory engagement plan

Sesame Bankhall Group is set to introduce a programme of engagement activities to track adviser sentiment toward regulatory concerns, Money Marketing has learned, as it pulls out of its membership with adviser trade body Pimfa and the Association of Professional Compliance Consultants.

The initiative will be launched in the new year and include face-to-face workshops, webinars and discussions responding to issues following FCA consultation papers.

Sesame has confirmed that it has informed Pimfa and the APCC that it would not be renewing its membership, though it remain happy to engage with the organisations in ways other than those members do.

The spokesman says: “We are deeply committed to representing the views of our many members and clients in our regular dialogue with FCA and the wider industry.

“We have been increasing our work in this area and channelling our resources into liaising directly with key industry stakeholders on a range of regulatory topics.”

Intrinsic scores director hire from Sesame

The regulatory engagement events will allow Sesame to collate adviser feedback, the spokesman adds.

He says: “We want to ensure that the voice of our members, clients and those who wish to participate is heard. This will be integrated into our regular direct dialogue and meetings with the FCA, and a wide range of other companies and organisations across the industry.”

