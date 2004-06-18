Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sesame RI numbers continue to fall says Misys

By

Sesame&#39s regulated RIs have continued to plunge down to 5,000 as of May, 2004 from the 6,450 advisers it had a year previously.
In a trading statement issued today, parent company Misys reported that while IFA numbers continue to fall, unregulated advisers joining its mortgage and general insurance propositions in advance of regulation are strong up to 1,300 in May from 650 in May, 2003.
It predicts revenues in Sesame will be down 18 per cent from last year, citing reduced numbers of RIs, the full six month effect of the harmonisation of pricing rates introduced in August 2003, increasing compliance costs and regulation and the additional investment needed to prepare for mortgage and general insurance regulation in October and January 2005 respectively.

The statement says that in the first half of the year, Sesame will run just above break even, with greater revenues associate with its new products starting to make their impact felt in the latter half of the year.

Recommended

Mortgage firms hit back as King crashes in

The mortgage industry has hit back at Bank of England governor Mervyn King&#39s warning that house prices could fall, arguing that it could spark a crash when there was little danger of one before. Lenders and brokers say King does not need to “scare the living daylights out of people” by firing a warning to […]

New Star tech fund chief leaves firm over ill health

John Pullar-Strecker has left his post as manager of New Star&#39s technology fund after a long period of ill health. Pullar-Strecker has not been involved in managing the £325m fund since the start of the year, with deputy Neil Campling taking over control. New Star would not comment on whether the decision to part company […]

Friends Prov optimises ethical stance

Friends Provident has established the stewardship safeguard optimiser fund, a unit-linked ethical fund that offers some protection to investors in Friends Provident&#39s investment portfolio bond. The fund is aimed at cautious investors with ethical investment principles. The aim of the fund is provide smoothed investment returns similar to with-profits by investing in an ethical portfolio […]

Projection rejection?

The future of projection rates is hanging in the balance as the FSA considers whether it is the role of the regulator to set rates and in some cases whether they should be set at all. After a report on long-term market conditions and projection rates by PricewaterhouseCoopers last June concluded that a more sophisticated […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment