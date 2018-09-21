Sesame revamps board as network director exits

Money Marketing
Sesame Bankhall Group has revealed several changes to its senior management, including the departure of Sesame Network and PMS Mortgage Club managing director Mark Graves. 

The group has now created two new roles – director, Sesame and director, PMS – with an announcement on who will fill the roles pending.

Sesame has also moved Jane Benjamin from the role of head of relationship management to director, mortgages. 

Jeff Woods moves from business development director to campaigns and propositions director, while Lauren Bagley moves from marketing manager to head of business development. 

All three will report into Martin Schultheiss, who took on a wider remit in May this year as SBG’s chief operating officer and has group-wide responsibility for strategy, operations, IT, HR, commercial and proposition development.

SBG executive chairman John Cowan says: “Our group has made significant progress in recent years and, on behalf of everyone at SBG, I would like to thank Mark for his important contribution and wish him well for the future.

“I’m also pleased to see Jane, Jeff and Lauren take-up their new roles at SBG, and I’m sure they will all continue to go from strength to strength. SBG has a strong and talented management team to take the business forward. We are committed to leveraging the strengths of our group and investing further, to ensure our advisory brands continue to evolve in a rapidly changing market, and help our members build successful customer-focused businesses.”

Graves says: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with SBG and the opportunity I’ve had to help re-energise two of our industry’s leading advisory brands. I’m proud to be leaving the business in safe hands and good shape, with market-leading adviser propositions backed by an excellent team of people, who are committed to delivering a great service to advisory fir

