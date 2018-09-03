Sesame partners with M&S Bank for mortgage advice

Sesame has become the latest mortgage adviser network to partner with Marks & Spencer Bank.

The partnership with Sesame takes the supermarket bank’s intermediary partnerships to four, having already signed up with Openwork last month, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and London and Country at launch.

The bank launched its first mortgage range earlier this year offering deals for first-time buyers and home movers.

M&S Bank head of products Paul Stokes says: “Over the last few months we have not only enhanced our support for first time buyers with the increase of 95 per cent loan to value and a 35-year term, but we’ve also continued to add new partners to our broker network

“Our appointment of Sesame is great news and is testament to our commitment to continuing to expand our intermediary channel to enable even more customers to get the M&S-standard service they have come to know and expect from the brand, when they make the most important purchase they’ll ever make – their home.”

Sesame director, mortgages Jane Benjamin says: “We are delighted to be working with M&S Bank and offer its competitive range of mortgage products to our members and their customers.”

M&S Bank is working in partnership with Shelter, the housing and homeless charity and will donate £25 to Shelter for every M&S Bank Mortgage purchased across both its direct and broker channels.