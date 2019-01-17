Sesame launches new adviser academy

Sesame Bankhall Group has become the latest advice market brand to launch an academy for member firms.

The network, support service and mortgage advice business has partnered with training and education firm Simply Academy to offer member firms across its different business lines access to apprenticeship programmes to help them develop and recruit new staff.

The apprentices will be put through an approved study programme to attain a qualification like the Level 4 Diploma recognised in the industry, as well as learning other on-the-job skills and behaviours.

Financial advisers, paraplanners, mortgage advisers and financial services administrators will all be covered by the scheme.

Sesame group people and services director Lisa Winnard says: “Apprenticeships are growing in popularity as an effective and cost-efficient solution for ambitious advisory firms who want to develop their people and bring new advisers on board….Combining our expertise and reach through this structured programme will open up a valuable new training and development avenue for mortgage, protection and wealth firms across Sesame, Bankhall and PMS.”

Sesame group managing director Martin Schultheiss says: “It’s imperative that our profession builds a sustainable future by attracting and nurturing the next generation. Research has highlighted a future workforce that’s looking for flexibility, freedom, uncapped earning potential and an entrepreneurial flavour – all of which our industry can offer. We’re truly excited to be leaders in strengthening the adviser industry, so that consumers get the access to professional advice that they so desperately need.”

Sesame has followed the likes of St James’s Place, Ascot Lloyd and Quilter in setting up academies to train new advisers in recent years.