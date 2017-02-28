Sesame Bankhall MD Gazard exits after four years

Sesame Bankhall managing director Stephen Gazard is to leave his role after four years with the business.

A statement issued by the firm said Gazard “will take up a new role elsewhere in the industry”.

Sales director Mark Graves has been appointed managing director of Sesame and mortgage club PMS, while compliance and risk director Julie Sadler has been appointed Bankhall managing director.

Networks operations director Stuart Davies will take on the role of group operations director.

Gazard says: “SBG has a clear direction of travel, loyal clients and members, and a hugely talented team to take the business forward. I believe everyone can be truly proud of what has been delivered, particularly in terms of culture and consumer outcomes, which I am very proud to have played my small part in.”

SBG executive chairman John Cowan says: “SBG has a clear strategy, financial stability and three leading financial advisory brands – Sesame, Bankhall and PMS. We have invested heavily in new services to support advisers and we have a very strong and committed management team.”

Gazard will remain at the business in the coming weeks to help with handover.