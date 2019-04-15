Sesame adds tech tool to mortgage adviser arsenal

Sesame Bankhall Group’s Sesame Network will introduce a new digital portal for its mortgage advisers to provide access to customised legal services and improve the conveyancing process.

The tool will be produced in partnership with Bristol-based panel manager Aventria and allows advisers to follow customers’ case processes with third party solicitors.

Adviser referrals are allocated through a performance-driven algorithm which incentives solicitors based on performance.

Sesame group managing director Martin Schultheiss says this encourages high service standards.

“The technology will deliver the digital innovation needed to streamline this part of the mortgage process. It offers our members access to a bespoke panel of service-focused solutions across the UK working to high standards and offering fixed costs.

“We’re determined to help transform the mortgage process for advisers, which in turn will enable them to offer a more compelling service to their customer.”

The technology underpinning conveyancing has continued to lag behind, Aventria chief commercial officer Alan Young adds.

He says: “The conveyancing world has not evolved sufficiently in line with the innovation we are experiencing in other areas of the mortgage advice process.

“This is very forward thinking in terms of the improved mortgage advice experience it’s looking to deliver.”