Sesame adds first private bank to panel

Sesame has added Investec Private Bank to its panel in a bid to offer solutions to advisers’ high net worth clients.

Investec is the first private bank to be added to the network’s panel.

Clients typically have a net asset value of £3m and income of £300,000 to work with Investec on their mortgage.

Investec says it has a particularly strong focus on financial professionals, entrepreneurs, international and professional clients whose income can often be complex, including foreign currency.

Sesame director of mortgages Jane Benjamin says: “Private bank lending offers something entirely different to the traditional approach of high street lenders and the inclusion of Investec Private Bank to our panel is a very positive addition for our brokers, many of whom have high net worth clients and will value a lender that can take a completely bespoke approach.”

Investec business development manager Peter Izard says: “The number of high net worth individuals in the UK is growing, and we recognise that these clients have unique and often complex circumstances that require a specialist and bespoke approach. The addition of Investec Private Bank to the Sesame panel means that appointed representatives of the network now have access to an entirely new option and this opens up new opportunities for brokers, their clients, and for Sesame.”