Selectapension launches Mifid II advice tool

Andy McCabe

Pensions and investment planning software firm Selectapension has announced it will launch a new tool called Rapid Reviewer this spring.

The new software is designed to make client reviews of pensions and investments more efficient and cost effective.

Carrying out a client review at least annually is a mandatory requirement for Mifid II regulated products, having been considered by some in the industry to only be best practice previously.

Selectapension says the output generated by Rapid Reviewer will show fund performance of an existing portfolio compared with similar funds and take retrospective charges into account.

It adds the new tool will shorten the collation and analysis of investment performance data that Selectapension says has proved particularly frustrating for advisers.

Rapid Reviewer includes a bulk upload feature that enables it to provide both one-off reviews for individual clients and multiple client reviews with minimal data entry.

Selectapension managing director Andy McCabe says: “Judging from our customer feedback, the most frustrating part of producing a client review is the time taken to gather data from providers, and then adapt it into a standard format for analysis.

“Rapid Reviewer solves this problem by enabling advisers to save time compiling investment information to make comparisons and demonstrate suitability.”

  1. Nathan Fryer 11th April 2019 at 9:00 am

    This should be interesting given that pensions do not fall under MiFID II but all of selectapensions data includes it!

