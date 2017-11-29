Seeking value in UK equity markets

UK equity investment specialists Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson focus on value in this short video with Lawrence Gosling, Editor of Investment Week. They share their thoughts on how they seek value for investors within UK equity markets, with particular consideration for the role of mergers and acquisitions.

