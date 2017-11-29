Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Seeking value in UK equity markets

UK equity investment specialists Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson focus on value in this short video with Lawrence Gosling, Editor of Investment Week. They share their thoughts on how they seek value for investors within UK equity markets, with particular consideration for the role of mergers and acquisitions.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Sterling soars on Brexit breakthrough

The pound was up in early morning trading on news the UK has reached an agreement with the EU on the Brexit bill, paving the way for trade talks to proceed next month. The Brexit ‘divorce bill’ will reportedly amount to between €45bn and €55bn, the Telegraph reports. Sterling soared to a two-month high, up 0.6 per […]

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpg

FCA probes four top fund firms over competition breaches

The FCA is investigating four asset management firms over allegations they have broken competition law in the first case of its kind. Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and River & Mercantile Asset Management are said to have shared information relating to one or two IPOs and one placing, shortly before the share […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment