Second jobbers eye advice sector

One in four employees is considering opportunities in the financial advice sector, reflecting a growing interest in planning as a career, according to Openwork.

A nationwide study by the network found those between 25 and 45 were most likely to move into advice, with men being 12 percentage points more likely than women.

One in 10 people would “definitely” consider retraining as an adviser, while the figures show a further 15 per cent would consider a career in advice.

Openwork also found more people would be willing to move into advice if there was better support from providers.

A total 20 per cent would consider a career as an adviser based off available training support.

Openwork director of learning and acquisition Claire Limon says growing interest in advice is particularly welcome as demand for services continues increasing.

She says: “A career in financial advice offers a wide range of opportunities and it is particularly interesting that it’s people aged 25 to 45 who are most likely to consider changing career.”

According to 2018 figures from advice and wealth management trade body Pimfa, there are currently 26,311 advisers in the UK.