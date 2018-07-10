Second British Steel IFA goes into liquidation

A second advice firm involved in the British Steel saga has gone into liquidation, according to an insolvency notice published by The Gazette.

An update published on The Gazette’s website shows Retirement & Pension Planning Services, based in Barnsley, appointed liquidators on 25 June.

It says this is a solvent liquidation and all known creditors have been or will be paid in full. Seneca Insolvency Practitioners’ John Hedger is handling the wind up.

Retirement & Pension Planning Services follows British Steel adviser Active Wealth, which went into liquidation in February.

Retirement & Pension Planning Services applied to the FCA to cancel all of its regulatory permissions on 22 May.

It agreed to stop doing transfer work with the regulator in December 2017 and is one of 10 firms that stopped transfer work on British Steel in agreement with the FCA.

The others are: Vintage Investment Services, West Wales Financial Services, Active Wealth, Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre, Mansion Park, Bartholomew Hawkins, Inspirational Financial Management, County Capital Wealth Management and Acklam Financial.

Money Marketing has attempted to contact Retirement & Pension Planning Services for comment.