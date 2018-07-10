Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Second British Steel IFA goes into liquidation

By

File image of Welders at work in steel forgeA second advice firm involved in the British Steel saga has gone into liquidation, according to an insolvency notice published by The Gazette.

An update published on The Gazette’s website shows Retirement & Pension Planning Services, based in Barnsley, appointed liquidators on 25 June.

It says this is a solvent liquidation and all known creditors have been or will be paid in full. Seneca Insolvency Practitioners’ John Hedger is handling the wind up.

Retirement & Pension Planning Services follows British Steel adviser Active Wealth, which went into liquidation in February.

Retirement & Pension Planning Services applied to the FCA to cancel all of its regulatory permissions on 22 May.

It agreed to stop doing transfer work with the regulator in December 2017 and is one of 10 firms that stopped transfer work on British Steel in agreement with the FCA.

The others are: Vintage Investment Services, West Wales Financial Services, Active Wealth, Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre, Mansion Park, Bartholomew Hawkins, Inspirational Financial Management, County Capital Wealth Management and Acklam Financial.

Money Marketing has attempted to contact Retirement & Pension Planning Services for comment.

Recommended

Welsh-Wales-Flag-700x450.jpg
1

Welsh govt could ‘take action’ if British Steel introducer found breaching £119k grant

The Welsh government gave an introducer at the heart of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga a £119,000 grant in 2014. Today the BBC reported Celtic Wealth Management received a grant to create jobs in Pontarddulais, Wales by “delivering a range of financial intermediation services”. The Welsh government website says it provides a range of […]

Technology-Business-Computer-700x450.jpg
1

Top tips for ensuring your firm’s website is compliant

Some websites are difficult to navigate or overly complex, while some have become outdated, as technology and design best practice moves on. On our compliance helpdesk we see a wealth of financial planning websites. Some good, some bad. We can’t help you with the aesthetic design, or interface of your website, but we can help […]

Portfolio-Bonds-Investment-Business-700x450.jpg

Signs of an M&A Boom?

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune After a quiet year for M&A in 2016, UK equities have been bolstered by increased deal activity year-to-date. Neptune’s Mark Martin explains why he believes M&A could continue to drive the outperformance of small and mid-caps in the coming months. Read article here:   Important information Investment risks Neptune […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
5

FCA pays out over register entry that was inaccurate for four years

The regulator has agreed to review its processes for updating the financial services register and will compensate an investor who was scammed after relying on incorrect information. A final report from the Complaints Commissioner says a complainant used the register to check the authorisation and defaults history of a credit union before buying bonds. The complainant […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 10th July 2018 at 1:07 pm

    There’ll be more….

  2. Lawrie Hainey 10th July 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Is just conveniently closing shop via liquidation and easy get out for some bandits in the industry?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com