Scottish Widows signs new protection underwriting deal

By
Protection
Scottish Widows is the latest protection provider to offer partially underwritten quotes through The Exchange, Iress’ online comparison quote and transaction portal.
Products available through Scottish Widows Protect, the company’s intermediary protection proposition, will be added to the portal.
Providers on Iress’ enhanced underwriting service now include Scottish Widows Protect, AIG Life, Aegon, Aviva and The Exeter.
 
Intermediaries can access the service either directly via The Exchange or through XPlan and XPlan Mortgage.
In November last year Iress extended its underwriting service to include all protection products on The Exchange and introduced enhanced underwriting functionality that captures more details about a client’s height and weight.
It claims advisers can now provide their clients with a more accurate quote at outset for term, whole of life, income protection, critical illness, multi-policy and multi-benefit products.
Iress executive general manager Andrew Simon says: “Through Iress solutions, intermediaries can now process protection products and manage expectations for clients with a high body mass index, more simply and with a far greater degree of certainty around cost at the point of sale. 
 
“We’re delighted to welcome Scottish Widows to the list of providers making their protection products available through Iress’ enhanced underwriting service. We are in advanced discussions with other providers and are looking forward to welcoming them onto the service in the near future.” 

