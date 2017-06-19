Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Scottish Widows set for merger talks with Standard Life

Talks between the two rival providers are set to take place following shareholder approval of the Standard Life Aberdeen deal

By
Skeoch Keith Standard Life Investments
Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch

Standard Life is eyeing a potential merger with rival Scottish Widows.

Talks between the two Scottish groups are said to be starting this week, sources told The Sunday Times.

Standard Life is in the process of merging with Aberdeen Asset Management in a deal which is set to complete in the coming months.

The new firm, named Standard Life Aberdeen, will be co-headed by Aberdeen’s head Martin Gilbert and Standard Life’s chief executive Keith Skeoch.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Scottish Widows, has already a close relationship with Aberdeen, since its 2013 acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, the insurer’s fund management arm.

The deal means Lloyds holds a near-10 per cent stake in Aberdeen.

Discussions on the strategic partnership with Lloyds were already mentioned when Standard Life and Aberdeen announced their plans to merge earlier this year.

However, the newspaper says potential talks will need to wait until shareholders vote on the Standard Life’s merger with Aberdeen, which is set to take place today.

Most Read

Recommended

1

Scottish Widows scraps exit fees on personal pensions

Scottish Widows has removed early exit fees across its personal pension policies, going one step further than the 1 per cent charge cap that will be introduced by the FCA from 31 March. The insurer had previously announced that it would remove exit fees across all of its workplace pensions, and has now added personal pensions to […]

Aberdeen Gilbert Martin Gilbert 700x450
1

Aberdeen’s Gilbert defends co-CEO role ahead of Standard Life merger

Aberdeen Asset Management chief executive Martin Gilbert has defended the co-chief executive arrangements planned following the company’s merger with Standard Life, arguing both jobs will be on the line if it doesn’t work out. Gilbert argues his own strengths lie in distribution and strategy while Keith Skeoch’s skill set lies on asset management itself, CNBC reports. “We get […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Stafford, Staffordshire - Salary up to £30K dependent on experience plus stakeholder pension

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 19th June 2017 at 11:17 am

    Good idea. It keeps all the rubbish in one basket.

  2. Aaron Eriskin 19th June 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Will the new company be called Used to Be Relevant Life?

  3. Ian Lees 19th June 2017 at 5:27 pm

    It would appear there is a lot of “Merging ” in Edinburgh toon ! It was always said in Edinburgh that if the substandard life broke wind – the sloppy widows filled her underwear. It seems like the Widow has been around the block from TSB to Spanish Banks and now under the hairy armpit of Sub Standard life . . . hell ( or Edinburgh ) hath no fury like a wider scorned ?

Leave a comment