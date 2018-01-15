Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Scottish Widows eyes hybrid drawdown launch

By

Scottish Widows is eyeing the launch of a hybrid drawdown product, Money Marketing understands.

In a new magazine for advisers launched today, the provider notes the FCA’s observation “that product innovation has been limited for mass market investors in drawdown” and alludes to “announcements on that front later this year” from Scottish Widows.

Providers have so far struggled to develop middle-ground offerings between annuities and drawdown. The likes of Metlife and Aegon have pulled their offerings, while the likes of Royal London were considering moves but have pushed plans back.

Though Old Mutual did develop a new decumulation product designed to offer inflation protection as oppose to simply targetting income, it has also poured cold water on any full hybrid product launch.

While advisers frequently site cost concerns with guaranteed drawdown and other half-way products like investment-linked annuities, research suggests many are unclear on what the costs actually are.

Scottish Widows head of fund proposition Iain McGowan writes: “The Government’s expectation that the [pension freedoms] would drive new innovation in the market has not yet been fully realised. In the drawdown market in particular, pressure is growing on the industry to support sustainability of income in retirement.

“The preference for both investors and advisers has been to enter drawdown, rather than buy an annuity. However, products that provide investors with sustainability of income, potential for capital growth and, ultimately, peace of mind, remain conspicuous by their absence.

“Many advisers are navigating this area by helping clients manage a phased strategy, initially with drawdown followed at a later stage by annuitisation (of at least some of the pension pot). This offers a combination of short-term flexibility and long-term certainty and longevity hedging. What it doesn’t do, however, is blend the two in a way that ensures the drawdown investment stage doesn’t undermine the ability to provide certainty later in life.

“This is why the focus now is on drawdown investment strategies that counter the various risks faced by investors in drawdown, not least sequence risk, pound-cost ravaging and inflation.”

A Scottish Widows spokesman said the firm could not comment further at this stage.

Recommended

Compliance tip: Key changes to comply with Mifid II

The Insurance Distribution Directive, General Data Protection Regulation and Mifid II all impact how firms interact with clients, leading to necessary changes to client agreements. Here we consider the main alterations that will need to have been made to comply with Mifid II. It has always been necessary to describe the service to be received […]

Prudential advice arm architect joins annuity provider

Fixed-term annuity provider Primetime Retirement has hired Russell Warwick, who helped create Prudential’s financial planning business. Warwick, who has worked in the pensions industry for more than 30 years, has been appointed managing director of sales and marketing at the company. Primetime Retirement is a subsidiary of Key Retirement. Warwick’s most recent position at Prudential […]

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg

Aegon completes transfer of 79,000 Cofunds customers

Aegon has completed the first stage of moving Cofunds customers onto its new combined platform, transferring 79,000 investors over Christmas. Those that were moved were non-advised investor portfolio service customers, mostly from building societies. Cofunds’ advised clients are expected to move to the new platform in May. On announcing the timeframes in November, Aegon said […]

Life cover for life

When someone mentions whole of life plans, most people will think of a niche product that serves as an inheritance tax planning tool for high-net-worth clients. And it’s really not surprising they’ve been pigeonholed in that waybecause before the arrival of RDR in 2013, that’s more or less exactly what they were. For advisers thinking […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Succession buys four more firms

Succession Group has acquired four more firms, which will add £255m in combined funds under management to the company. The acquired companies are Glasgow-based Independent Advisors (Scotland) and one of its appointed representatives Fergus Muirhead, London-based Booth Wealth Management and Warwickshire-based Rossmore Financial Services. Succession has bought 47 business between January 2014 and 31 December […]

Comments

    Leave a comment