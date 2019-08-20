Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Scott Gallacher: Take a punt on hiring an apprentice

By

Investing time in building a team is the smartest way run a business even if you are keeping it small

We advisers are a fiercely independent bunch. We all have our ways of working and generally we don’t take too kindly others telling us what to do. That said, I’m known to raise my head above the parapet from time to time and, at the risk of incurring the wrath of my fellow advisers, share my views on the benefits of building a great team.

I know many brilliant advisers where the business is just them on their own, perhaps with a loving spouse pitching in to help. But personally that could never work for me.

While some advisers struggle to delegate, fearing no one can do the job as well as they can, I am more than happy to delegate to other capable – or in some cases even more capable – people.

For other advisers, it’s simply a catch-22 situation. They’d like to build a team but they’re either too busy to have the time to do it or, worse still, don’t have the resources. I’d suggest they need to make the time – or the money – to invest in their business and start building that dream team.

We started small. I joined my firm in 1997 as a trainee IFA which will have put a little strain on the business at the time. Rowley Turton wasn’t exactly a one-man band as we were part of a larger accountancy firm that gave us reception cover. But essentially it was just the adviser and managing director, Alan, and me.

I like to think that I quickly started to repay some of the investment the firm made in to my career. I was far from an IT specialist, but I did bring some basic computer skills, and this enabled me to switch some tasks from paper to PC saving us valuable time. Whilst Alan was out of the office with clients, I was able to deal with the post, answer basic client enquiries and prepare quotes, etc. Eventually I transitioned through trainee, administrator and paraplanner and in 2003 I started to advise.

Slowly but surely this extra capacity from myself and other recruits enabled Alan to take on more and more clients while giving them an even better service. More clients meant more income and Alan was able to add further support staff. A truly virtuous circle.

It’s not only about being able to grow the business. Having that great team behind us ensures that our clients get the best possible service even when we’re unavailable.

I recall reading that many managers don’t hire the best people for fear of being overshadowed by their employees, whereas others hire those they click with. Our approach has been simple, we always strive to hire great people who can add quality to our team.

Today we’ve built a great team of around a dozen people and we think we’ve just hired another star.

Due to that catch-22 scenario I mentioned earlier, you might not be able to hire a fully qualified paraplanner from day one but you could perhaps make a start building your team by taking on an apprentice. With the government paying almost all of the training costs for an apprentice, the financial commitment is not huge. And, who knows, you might even discover a future award-winning adviser like yours truly.

If you’re thinking about building the dream team then what are you waiting for?

Scott Gallacher is a financial planner and director of Rowley Turton

Recommended
6

FCA accused of using ‘tactics to maximise anxiety and stress’

A complainant says the FCA may have been using tactics to “maximise anxiety and stress” by imposing tight deadlines on firms it approaches with requests for information. Complaints Commissioner Antony Townsend has also called on the FCA to reconsider its policy on call recording in light of the complainant’s case to increase transparency. The complainant […]

Old-Bailey-Justice-Court-Fine-Ban-700x450.jpg

Ex-Barclays Wealth boss censured by court after FCA battle

The Upper Tribunal has found that Andrew Tinney, the former chief operating officer of Barclays Wealth, breached his obligation as an approved person to act with integrity. The update published on the FCA’s website today explains the reasons for the publication of the ruling. In March 2012, Tinney received a document which contained critical findings […]
6

Wealth firm collapses after FCA investigation

The FCA is investigating a wealth firm that has fallen into administration. A note on the regulator’s website shows that SVS Securities Plc has collapsed after “urgent supervisory work” was conducted by the FCA. The note does not detail the specific reasons why the FCA is probing the firm, however. It reads: “Acting on intelligence […]
1

Danby Bloch: Labour’s Land for the Many and proposed tax changes

Details of proposed tax policies that could end up in the Labour party’s next manifesto Labour’s draft plans for the taxation of property and related proposals have received surprisingly little attention, considering how radical they are. In these politically febrile times, a general election followed by a Labour government led by Mr Corbyn is eminently […]

Parental leave and pensions

Fiona Hanrahan  – Senior Product Insight and Technical Support Analyst We are often asked how parental leave impacts workplace pension schemes in terms of funding in general, auto enrolment and salary exchange. This article will explain each of these. How does parental leave impact the funding of workplace pension schemes? A member of a defined […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Five minutes with…Tavistock’s Connor Stewart

Ahead of his workshop of market volatility at the Money Marketing Interactive conference next month, Tavistock’s Connor Stewart answers the big questions on central bank policy and how to cope when the downturn hits Are investors diversified enough for when the bear market hits? Financial markets move in cycles and we are approaching the end […]

Potential no-deal Brexit knocks investor confidence

Investor sentiment has been knocked by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, a poll from Interactive Investor shows. The survey – of 404 savers at the beginning of August – shows 41 per cent say they have an investment strategy in place and are sticking to it despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the UK’s exit […]
1

Former Aegon platform distribution boss heads to Morningstar

Former Aegon head of platform distribution Martin Coyle has resurfaced at investment research and management firm Morningstar. Coyle, who is well known to advisers from his frequent conference and speaking appearances, has taken on the role of head of UK business development at Morningstar, having left Aegon earlier this year after a review of its […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com