Scott Gallacher: CII has let members down over chartered status

The Chartered Insurance Institute recently announced that it is updating its corporate chartered designation. As both a chartered financial planner and director of a chartered financial planning firm, I naturally welcome these changes; in particular, the CII’s intention to promote chartered status to the public through an advertising campaign and adviser toolkit.

However, for more than two years now, it has been aware of non-chartered firms appearing on the Unbiased online directory under its specific “chartered financial planners” search filter.

I would have expected both the CII and Unbiased to deal with this as a matter of priority.

It could be considered by the CII as a breach of its own code of ethics, i.e. that you must act with the highest ethical standards and integrity, which includes (but is not limited to) being honest and trustworthy; not taking unfair advantage of a client, colleague or a third party; and making sure your CII membership or chartered status is described correctly.

It must also be in Unbiased’s own interests to ensure the data it holds is correct, and that the advisers listed on its directory are acting honestly and ethically.

A simple comparison of the CII and Unbiased databases of chartered financial planners would have quite easily identified those advisers or firms incorrectly listed. The directory could have been swiftly corrected and those concerned issued with a warning letter by both organisations.

Even if Unbiased had been unwilling or unable to share its data with the CII for some reason, it would have only taken a day or two for someone there to manually check all firms using the two search facilities.

We could give some advisers the benefit of the doubt, of course. Perhaps they ticked the wrong box? However, this argument is even less convincing for those firms without a chartered financial planner.

Such businesses have been gaining an unfair advantage over genuine firms of chartered financial planners because they appear in the same search, but without having obtained the same qualifications.

It is also clearly unfair on the consumer who has taken the time to search specifically for a chartered financial planner.

With all of this in mind, I was more than a little disappointed last year to identify issues with several local firms still appearing incorrectly.

I duly reported my findings to the CII, which promised to investigate fully and, where appropriate, take formal action against those businesses in question.

Unfortunately, over six months since I reported my concerns, four of the seven businesses originally identified with no chartered financial planners were still appearing incorrectly.

A correction rate of just 43 per cent within six months hardly inspires confidence in the CII or Unbiased in policing this matter, especially since both have been aware of the issue for more than two years already.

It is crucial to the success of the chartered financial planner title that the CII protects its use.

Scott Gallacher is director of Rowley Turton

  1. Ivan Lyons 30th May 2019 at 12:10 pm

    Thank you in your quest – this is appalling behaviour by both the CII & Unbiased.

    Perhaps all Chartered IFAs should withdraw our custom …

  2. keith keith 30th May 2019 at 12:15 pm

    This is bizarre isn’t it Scott why on earth would the CII not act on this information?

  3. Clive Barwell 30th May 2019 at 12:25 pm

    This is a typical myopic response from a Financial Planner, who sees the CII as the only professional institute for us. I’m Chartered by the CISI, which is actually a QCF level 7 qualification, not QCF level 6, for CII Chartered status.

    With 47-years experience, coupled with being a Registered Trust & Estate Practitioner, a Certified Financial Planner, a Chartered Fellow of the CISI and accredited by the Society of Later Life Advisers, I would not be misleading anyone by describing myself as “Chartered”!

  4. Harry Katz 30th May 2019 at 12:36 pm

    I just wonder about the quality of the referrals from this mis-named Unbiased. Frankly this once good organisation under IFAP is now, in my opinion a busted flush. IFAP was a great PR for Independence. I never wanted their referrals, but was happy to contribute as I found their PR of value. What does Unbiased stand for – other than for those advisers who are desperate to attract any old client?

  5. Big Al 30th May 2019 at 2:06 pm

    What on earth are you talking about?

    Chartered Financial Planner & Chartered Financial Advicer or Chartered Estate planner for that matter are not ‘registered trademarks’ mate anyone can use them.

    So that’s 2 hours of your life you wont get back. The CII has no control over who can use chartered, unless you use their logo.

    I’m on Unbiased as ‘Chartered’, because my Mr’s says I am. Move on. Nothing to see here. Stop wasting your time reporting people for doing nothing wrong.

  6. Jane Mudge 30th May 2019 at 2:08 pm

    We reported one local firm to the PFS for same thing about 5 years and nothing was done about. It completely devalues the Chartered brand.

