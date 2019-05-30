Scott Gallacher: CII has let members down over chartered status

The Chartered Insurance Institute recently announced that it is updating its corporate chartered designation. As both a chartered financial planner and director of a chartered financial planning firm, I naturally welcome these changes; in particular, the CII’s intention to promote chartered status to the public through an advertising campaign and adviser toolkit.

However, for more than two years now, it has been aware of non-chartered firms appearing on the Unbiased online directory under its specific “chartered financial planners” search filter.

I would have expected both the CII and Unbiased to deal with this as a matter of priority.

It could be considered by the CII as a breach of its own code of ethics, i.e. that you must act with the highest ethical standards and integrity, which includes (but is not limited to) being honest and trustworthy; not taking unfair advantage of a client, colleague or a third party; and making sure your CII membership or chartered status is described correctly.

It must also be in Unbiased’s own interests to ensure the data it holds is correct, and that the advisers listed on its directory are acting honestly and ethically.

A simple comparison of the CII and Unbiased databases of chartered financial planners would have quite easily identified those advisers or firms incorrectly listed. The directory could have been swiftly corrected and those concerned issued with a warning letter by both organisations.

Even if Unbiased had been unwilling or unable to share its data with the CII for some reason, it would have only taken a day or two for someone there to manually check all firms using the two search facilities.

We could give some advisers the benefit of the doubt, of course. Perhaps they ticked the wrong box? However, this argument is even less convincing for those firms without a chartered financial planner.

Such businesses have been gaining an unfair advantage over genuine firms of chartered financial planners because they appear in the same search, but without having obtained the same qualifications.

It is also clearly unfair on the consumer who has taken the time to search specifically for a chartered financial planner.

With all of this in mind, I was more than a little disappointed last year to identify issues with several local firms still appearing incorrectly.

I duly reported my findings to the CII, which promised to investigate fully and, where appropriate, take formal action against those businesses in question.

Unfortunately, over six months since I reported my concerns, four of the seven businesses originally identified with no chartered financial planners were still appearing incorrectly.

A correction rate of just 43 per cent within six months hardly inspires confidence in the CII or Unbiased in policing this matter, especially since both have been aware of the issue for more than two years already.

It is crucial to the success of the chartered financial planner title that the CII protects its use.

Scott Gallacher is director of Rowley Turton