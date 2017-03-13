Scotland seeks second referendum on independence

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon says she will ask for permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.
The BBC reports Sturgeon says the timing of another vote will be the Scottish Parliament to decide, with Sturgeon’s preferred timing for the referendum to be between autumn in 2018 and spring 2019.
She plans to ask the Scottish Parliament next week for permission to request a section 30 order from Westminster, which would grant the power for a legally binding referendum.
Speaking in Edinburgh today, Sturgeon says Scotland is at a “hugely important crossroads”.
She says: “I will take the steps necessary now to make sure that Scotland will have a choice at the end of this process.
“A choice of whether to follow the UK to a hard Brexit, or to become an independent country able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the UK and our own relationship with Europe.”
Sturgeon adds: “The Scottish government’s mandate for offering this choice is beyond doubt.
“So next week I will seek the approval of the Scottish Parliament to open discussions with the UK government on the details of a Section 30 order – the procedure that will enable the Scottish Parliament to legislate for an independence referendum.”
In the EU referendum last year, Scotland voted 62 per cent in favour of remaining in the EU. In its original vote on independence in 2014, 55 per cent of Scottish voters opted against independence.
