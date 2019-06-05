Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Schroders sets date for financial planning clients’ move to new platform

By

Schroders has confirmed that all existing Lloyds financial advice clients will transition to the Fusion platform from next month onwards, as its planning joint venture with the bank has officially launched.

Yesterday, 500 staff formally transferred to Schroders Personal Wealth.

The new planning business will be available to current Lloyds advice customers from the summer, and the wider market later in the year.

While current clients will keep the same adviser and receive ongoing advice, the transition to a new technology system and platform, Fusion, will begin next month.

Fusion is owned by Benchmark Capital, in which Schroders holds a significant shareholding.

Schroders-Lloyds tie-up: The full rundown of how it will work

Schroders Personal Wealth chief executive James Rainbow says: “Our first priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our colleagues and current clients. With the support of our two shareholders, we have great momentum in this exciting project.

“More people than ever need help as they plan for their futures. Schroders Personal Wealth can play a role in helping address the need for financial planning with a clear and transparent service.”

Schroders head of multi-manager Marcus Brookes has been appointed as the new firm’s chief investment officer.

“Clients will benefit from Schroders’ investment expertise,” the firm says, as Brookes helps “evolve” the joint venture’s investment offering.

Recommended
3

Six hundred advice firms adopt PFS DB transfer standard

More than 600 firms have signed up to the Personal Finance Society’s new standard aimed to improve defined benefit transfers since its launch last month. It consists of consumer guide for DB transfers that is meant to help consumers better understand what to expect from regulated financial advice. The guide defines an adviser code based […]

Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpg
5

FCA investigates introducers over £258m pension transfers

The FCA has confirmed it is currently investigating four unauthorised firms and four unauthorised individuals in relation to financial introducers for pension products. A Freedom of Information request from March released this week asked the FCA to provide details of its current investigations and their wider affects. The watchdog says the total value of pension […]

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

7IM confirms new CEO after Tom Sheridan departure

The FCA has approved the appointment of former Barclays managing director Dean Proctor as chief executive of Seven Investment Management. Proctor replaces Tom Sheridan who announced his departure from the firm in March after 17 years. 7IM, which launched as a discretionary fund manager in 2002, currently has £14bn in assets under management and also […]
1

Pensions minister admits pension forecast errors

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has admitted “significant” problems with a third of a million incorrect state pension forecasts issued in a letter to Royal London policy director Steve Webb. Since 2016, government figures suggest that over 12 million state pension forecasts have been issued and Opperman’s letter suggests that 3 per cent of those may […]

British Steel Pension Scheme independent review

Justin Corliss, Senior Business Development Manager at Royal London, looks at the recent independent review of the British Steel Pension Scheme restructure. In January 2019, Caroline Rookes, former CEO of the Money Advice Service, published an independent review of the communications and support provided to members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) during the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Quilter tool shows where unadvised investors go wrong

A scientific formula can tangibly quantify the benefits of taking advice over investing without help, Quilter says. The financial advice company has designed formula Adviser Delta which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the benefits outside of investment return. Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson says the tool will allow advisers to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com