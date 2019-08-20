Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Schroders poaches wealth exec from Hargreaves

By

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpgHargreaves Lansdown executive Jessica Miller will depart the firm to head up proposition at Schroders and Lloyds’ new financial advice joint venture.

Millers spent seven years with Hargreaves Lansdown, most recently as lead proposition manager.

She will start her new role with Schroders Personal Wealth this month, reporting to chief commercial officer David Lawrence.

Lawrence says: “Jessica has a deep understanding of client needs and proven experiences in both product development an innovation and her passion lies in helping people understand their savings and investments.”

Schroders’ personal finance director and former Aspect8 financial planner Claire Walsh will also move into a new role as the joint venture prepares for its roll out to the wider market in October.

She will take on the new position of head of advice strategy.

Schroders-Lloyds tie-up: New clues emerge

Schroders Personal Wealth will be targeting affluent UK customers and will offer face-to-face advice with services provided by platform and technology provider Benchmark Capital, in which it holds a majority stake.

The offering was launched to existing Lloyds customers in June this year.

The joint venture kicked off with a base of 300 Lloyds advisers;  neither the bank nor Schroders have confirmed reports from earlier this year that up to 700 will be recruited.

Recommended
6

Mini bond firm with links to London Capital & Finance fails

A London-based mini bond company that raised more than £8m from its investors and has ties to the collapsed London Capital & Finance has reportedly failed. The Times reports that Asset Life, an unregulated issuer of mini bonds, fell into administration in July. Companies House records show Asset Life director Martin Binks was previously also […]

Under-fire Burford Capital loses chair

Litigation finance investors Burford Capital will undergo a shakeup of top staff as a battle around allegations of market manipulation and conflicts of interest heats up. The firm announced last night that City veteran Peter Middleton will step down as chair while chief financial officer Elizabeth O’Connell been replaced with Jim Kilman, a former Morgan Stanley […]

Auto-enrolment image 2

Government changes to auto enrolment

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager Proposals to change the way auto enrolment works have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions. A review group looked at auto enrolment to examine whether it’s working properly and whether it could be adjusted to get more low earners saving more into pensions. We look at […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Jayne Styles

Hargreaves Lansdown investment committee chair to step down

Hargreaves Lansdown independent non-executive director and investment committee chair Jayne Styles will step down from the board on 10 October 2019, as she will not seek re-election at the company’s annual general meeting. The fund supermarket said in a stock exchange statement yesterday that it does not intend to seek an immediate replacement for Styles […]

WH Ireland makes former Ofgem boss as non-exec director

Wealth manager WH Ireland has appointed former Ofgem chief executive Alistair Buchanan as a non-executive director. Buchanan was formerly a partner at KPMG after training as an accountant there. He will serve on WH Ireland’s audit, risk, nomination and remuneration committees. Buchanan currently chairs the strategy committee and sits on the audit committee as a […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com