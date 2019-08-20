Schroders poaches wealth exec from Hargreaves

Hargreaves Lansdown executive Jessica Miller will depart the firm to head up proposition at Schroders and Lloyds’ new financial advice joint venture.

Millers spent seven years with Hargreaves Lansdown, most recently as lead proposition manager.

She will start her new role with Schroders Personal Wealth this month, reporting to chief commercial officer David Lawrence.

Lawrence says: “Jessica has a deep understanding of client needs and proven experiences in both product development an innovation and her passion lies in helping people understand their savings and investments.”

Schroders’ personal finance director and former Aspect8 financial planner Claire Walsh will also move into a new role as the joint venture prepares for its roll out to the wider market in October.

She will take on the new position of head of advice strategy.

Schroders Personal Wealth will be targeting affluent UK customers and will offer face-to-face advice with services provided by platform and technology provider Benchmark Capital, in which it holds a majority stake.

The offering was launched to existing Lloyds customers in June this year.

The joint venture kicked off with a base of 300 Lloyds advisers; neither the bank nor Schroders have confirmed reports from earlier this year that up to 700 will be recruited.