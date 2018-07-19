Schroders moves away from dual pricing

Schroders is to change the pricing structure on several of its Schroder Unit Trust funds, moving away from dual pricing.

The firm will make the change from 17 September, when pricing will be based on a single mid-market price.

UK Intermediary co-head James Rainbow says: “Switching to single pricing will provide greater simplicity for investors. The change also brings the fund in line with the rest of Schroders’ UK fund range, which already operates, on a single pricing basis.”

Schroders is to meet the costs related to changing the pricing policy.

Vanguard introduced swing pricing in September last year, abandoning the dilution levy model, while Jupiter introduced it to their unit trust range in January.

Affected funds include: