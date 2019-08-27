Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Schroders-Lloyds advice venture suffers IT problems at launch

By

Schroders Personal Wealth has apologised to staff over glitches with its platform following the launch of the new advice company.

The joint venture between Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders has been beset by IT issues after opening to some existing Lloyds financial planning clients earlier this year, the Financial Times reports, having seen an email from the firm’s head of human resources saying sorry to staff.

Schroders Personal Wealth advisers will use the Benchmark Capital platform, in which Schroders holds a controlling stake.

A staff survey seen by the Financial Times shows employees have not been satisfied with the platform ahead of a planned roll-out of the Schroders Personal Wealth advice brand to the wider market later this year.

The paper quotes an internal memo as saying: “Many of you feel engaged and excited by our new company but hampered by technology and the impact that’s having on how you support your clients. We recognise the problems you’ve faced with the new systems, and are working hard behind the scenes to put in fixes as quickly as we can.”

The Financial Times has also seen an internal blog post written by James Rainbow – Schroders’ co-head of UK intermediary who will be leading Schroders Personal Wealth – which says: “We’re attempting something bold in its ambition and its timeframe. As such, there will be occasions where we have to navigate bumps in the road.”

A spokesperson told the paper it is “making good progress and is on track for its full launch to the wider UK market later this year. It is working closely with its advisers as they transition to the new bespoke platform.”

