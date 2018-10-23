Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Schroders and Lloyds team up for advice partnership

By

Schroders and Lloyds Banking Group have joined forces for a financial planning and wealth management proposition for wealthy clients.

The new business aims to address the “growing gap in the advice market” through a personalised, advice-led proposition.

The partnership will bolster Schroders’ expansion into the UK wealth management market, while Lloyds says it will help develop financial planning and retirement business.

Both companies say the union will make use of Schroders’ investment and wealth management experience and Lloyds’ client base, multi-channel distribution and digital capabilities.

In the arrangement, Lloyds will own 50.1 per cent of the share capital and Schroders the remaining 49.9 per cent. Lloyds will contribute £13bn of assets and its associated advisers from its existing Wealth Management business to the joint venture, which is set to start out in H1 2019.

Schroders and Lloyds in talks over wealth management tie-up

Scottish Widows chief executive Antonio Lorenzo will be chairman while Schroders’ co-head of UK intermediary James Rainbow will become chief executive.

Additionally, Lloyds will receive up to 19.9 per cent in the holding company of Schroders’ UK wealth management Cazenove Capital, exposing its customers to its propositions in the process.

Lloyds will transfer approximately £400m of existing private client assets under management to Schroders’ UK wealth management business.

Schroders will be appointed as the active investment manager of approximately £80bn of the Scottish Widows and Lloyds insurance and wealth related assets. This appointment will be for at least five years. Lloyds expects the arbitration process to conclude early next year.

The management of £67bn of Scottish Widows insurance related assets start after the current arbitration process with Standard Life Aberdeen, or no later than when the existing contract ends in March 2022.

Schroders chief executive Peter Harrison says: “We are creating a strategic partnership which is exclusively focused on the evolving needs of UK savers and investors. I am also delighted that we have been entrusted to manage £80 bn of assets for Lloyds’ and Scottish Widows’ clients.”

Lorenzo adds the new partnership hopes to become a top three UK financial planning business within five years given the “significant growth opportunities” in the planning and retirement market.

Recommended

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.
9

Aegon wins complaint over forcing transfer client to get advice

A complaint that Aegon unfairly refused to allow a pension transfer valued under £30,000 without advice first has been quashed by The Pensions Ombudsman. In a ruling released this week, the complainant said they had attempted to consolidate multiple small pensions pots into an Aegon Flexible Pension Plan, which were all cleared except for their Credit […]

Platform costs

Alliance Trust Savings sold to Interactive Investor

Alliance Trust Savings has been sold to fellow flat-fee platform Interactive Investor for £40m. II will also take control of parent company Alliance Trust’s office building in Dundee that houses ATS as part of the deal. ATS confirmed it was in discussions with potential new owners in July, but market watchers had tipped a deal […]

Europe: banking on a recovery

Neptune video: Europe — banking on a recovery

Arguing that the eurozone crisis is over, watch Rob Burnett, head of European equities at Neptune, discuss the sectors that he’s investing in to harness the recovery. 

In the video, Burnett addresses the following: 

• The primary drivers of the eurozone’s economic recovery
• The turnaround in individual countries’ current accounts
• Sectors best positioned to harness the recovery, without offering undue exposure to risk

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Young: Four huge opportunities in open banking

Open banking could drive advice forward faster than anything else, although it is not without its risks You will have heard a few people talking about open banking lately, so what is it? Its origins are in yet another piece of European regulation – the second Payment Services Directive – and it was pushed along […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 23rd October 2018 at 5:10 pm

    So it really is going to be Scottish Widows.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com