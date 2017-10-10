Money Marketing

Schroders and Investec come bottom quartile in governance report

SJP and Old Mutual also fall out of top half

Schroders and Investec have come in the bottom quartile in an analysis of corporate governance for the UK’s largest companies.

The Institute of Directors’ latest annual good governance report ranks Diageo top of the list and GlaxoSmithKline as the worst on measures such as executive pay, board diversity and whistleblower policies.

Schroders scored well in the remuneration and reward category, but poorly when it came to stakeholder engagement. Investec ranked poorly for board effectiveness.

Hargreaves Lansdown, St James Place and Old Mutual all featured in the third quartile.

However, Aviva came in behind Diageo as the second-best company in the raking, while Prudential came in at sixth.

The good governance debate needs to extend to the FTSE 250, private companies and the public sector, says Chartered Quality Institute director of policy Estelle Clark.

“Governance is not a matter of resource but of culture and will.”

Clark adds that the scope of corporate governance is changing to take into account a organisation’s impact on all stakeholders.

“Corporate governance is much more than the narrow issue of executive pay and the misuse of zero hours contracts. Companies with potential governance issues will not find the remedy solely in the audit and remuneration committee.”

Companies like Bell Pottinger and Uber have this year shown how damaging governance failures can be, Clark says.

The Institute of Directors noted that energy companies outperformed the average on corporate governance, while tech underperformed.

Institute of Directors deputy chair Ken Olisa says calls for tougher regulation following each corporate scandal that captures headlines is the “wrong approach”.

“Corporate governance is about much more than compliance – it’s about achieving competitive advantage.”

Olisa says the business group hopes that company boards will embrace the methodology behind the report and include the factors that contributed to rankings as a regular discussion item.

Top 10 companies for governance

1 Diageo
2 Aviva
3 GKN
4 Barclays
5 Smiths Group
6= Prudential
6= RSA Insurance Group
8 International Consolidated Airlines Group
9= InterContinental Hotels Group
9= Compass Group

