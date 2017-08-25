Schroders to cut fees on pair of funds

Schroders is cutting the fees on its Absolute Return Bond and QEP Global Core funds.

The annual management charge for the Schroder Absolute Return Bond fund’s A share class will be reduced from 1 per cent to 0.9 per cent while the fees for the Schroder QEP Global Core fund’s U share class is being lowered from 0.35 per cent to 0.27 per cent.

The changes take effect on 1 September.

The £92.4m Schroder Absolute Return Bond fund is run by Bob Jolly and has returned 5 per cent over one year compared to the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector average, FE data shows.

Over the same period the £1.2bn Schroder QEP Global Core fund has made 15.1 per cent against the 17.7 per cent average of the IA Global sector.

A spokesperson for Schroders says: “We regularly review our entire fund range to ensure that it is competitively positioned.”