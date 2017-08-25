Money Marketing

Schroders to cut fees on pair of funds

Clock money 620 x 430Schroders is cutting the fees on its Absolute Return Bond and QEP Global Core funds.

The annual management charge for the Schroder Absolute Return Bond fund’s A share class will be reduced from 1 per cent to 0.9 per cent while the fees for the Schroder QEP Global Core fund’s U share class is being lowered from 0.35 per cent to 0.27 per cent.

The changes take effect on 1 September.

The £92.4m Schroder Absolute Return Bond fund is run by Bob Jolly and has returned 5 per cent over one year compared to the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector average, FE data shows.

Over the same period the £1.2bn Schroder QEP Global Core fund has made 15.1 per cent against the 17.7 per cent average of the IA Global sector.

A spokesperson for Schroders says: “We regularly review our entire fund range to ensure that it is competitively positioned.”

