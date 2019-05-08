Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Schroders calls lender’s bid for Provident ‘destabalising’

By

Schroders-Building-700x450.jpgSchroders has forcefully rejected a doorstep lender’s hostile takeover bid for Provident Financial, of which Schroders is the third largest shareholder.

The asset manager sent a letter to Provident chairman Patrick Snowball yesterday, saying Non-Standard Finance’s hostile takeover bid is “destabilising” and brings “regulatory risks and uncertainty.”

The £1.3bn bid, which was made in February, is backed by 51 per cent of Provident shareholders and is led by NSF chief executive, and former Provident chief executive, John van Kuffeler.

At the time, shareholders were asked by the lender not to take action.

Schroders increases stake in troubled Provident

Schroders owns a 14.6 per cent stake in the Bradford-based consumer finance group which has been trying to get back on track since a restructure of part of the business two years ago led to profit warnings.

The letter states: “Schroders does not believe that NSF’s offer is in the best interest of PFG shareholders. PFG has faced a number of issues in recent years, but the Q1 trading statement shows that it is on track with its recovery and rehabilitation.

“In our view, NSF’s bid risks destabilising this recovery, and brings additional regulatory risks and uncertainty.”

Schroders faces a difficult situation as three major Provident Financial shareholders also own key holdings in the company making the bid.

The letter continues: “NSF faces a number of operational and regulatory challenges, including an FCA investigation of its guarantor lending business.

“We do not believe the shareholders of Provident who are also collectively majority shareholders in NSF (namely Woodford, Invesco and Marathon) should be seeking to impose the challenges of the latter company on the former.”

NSF has previously accused Provident executives of mismanaging the company.

Recommended

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg
3

Pete Matthew: Empathy is a superpower

I wish it was possible to bottle up empathy. If it could be administered by injection to anyone aspiring to be a financial adviser, many of the industry’s biggest issues would be solved at a stroke. Anyone who thinks financial advice is primarily about money is an idiot. We are paid handsomely to help people […]

Business people

BNY Mellon distribution head departs

BNY Mellon’s head of distribution in the UK and Ireland Fergus McCarthy has stood down from the position. He is currently on gardening leave, but it is unclear at this stage where his next role in the industry will be. McCarthy was poached from his sales manager role at Martin Currie to become sales director […]
1

Can the Pension Transfer Gold Standard make a difference? 

A taskforce has established a voluntary code of good practice for defined benefit transfer advice. Can it help repair damage to the industry caused by the British Steel pension crisis? A gold standard is something the financial services industry turns to whenever there is a need to show that great service matters and is taken seriously. […]

Men and fatherhood, sex equality,

Let’s talk about sex (equality)

Tracey Dickson – Marketing Consultant It’s been 100 years since women were given the right to vote in the UK, and we’ve seen a lot of stories in the press recently about this triumph and the ongoing campaign for equality for women – both in wider society and in the workplace. Today something else in the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Are you looking after your paraplanner?

I read quite a bit about how good paraplanners are so hard to find and retain. Over the last month I’ve been talking to quite a few paraplanners at lots of different firms. Having been a paraplanner myself in the past and knowing how I was treated, I’ve been asking these paraplanners about how they […]

How to… use the Enterprise Investment Scheme

Three experts discuss the opportunities and risks associated with this tax-efficient initiative How can advisers make the most of the opportunities offered by the Enterprise Investment Scheme? Deepbridge Capital partner Andrew Aldridge, Hambro Perks investment manager Nicholas Sharp and Enterprise Investment Scheme Association director general Mark Brownridge talk tax breaks and early-stage companies. What types […]

Clearing up product governance sticking points

Some are struggling with rules brought in by Mifid II and the FCA is expected to sharpen its focus on this area It is well over a year since the introduction of Mifid II, yet the fallout continues, with intermediaries still getting to grips with the implementation of aggregated costs and charges disclosure requirements. Issues […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com