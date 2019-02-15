Money Marketing
Schroders appoints global head of private assets

Georg Wunderlin

Schroders has appointed Georg Wunderlin to the newly created role of global head of private assets and will start work in May.

He was most recently chief executive officer of HQ Capital, an alternatives manager and has 19 years of experience in investment finance.

Wunderlin has also held a number of senior roles and will report into group chief executive Peter Harrison.

Schroders private assets and alternatives businesses manage £35.8bn in assets on behalf of clients in a range of products including securitised credit, private equity and infrastructure finance.

Last year, Schroders made the private assets acquisition of hotel investment business Algonquin while, in 2017, it acquired private equity business Adveq, adding to its growing capabilities in this area.

Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison says: Developing Schroders’ private assets business in response to the evolving needs of our clients has been a core strategic focus of the firm. Clients are increasingly looking to invest in illiquid assets which deliver stable and consistent returns that are uncorrelated to public markets.

“Schroders already boasts a wealth of investment expertise in private assets from infrastructure debt to real estate and the firm is now well-placed to leverage these capabilities on a global scale.

“We are confident that the arrival of Georg will ensure we continue to meet our clients’ investment objectives by delivering industry-leading solutions across the private assets space.”

