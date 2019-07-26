Schroders acquires majority stake in BlueOrchard

Schroders plans to acquire a majority stake in impact investor BlueOrchard Finance in a bid to expand its sustainability capabilities.

The move is expected to “further accelerate” growth in private assets and impact investing in emerging markets.

It will help better serve clients who are increasingly seeking investments which have a beneficial impact on society and the environment, according to Schroders.

Microfinance company BlueOrchard was founded in 2001 and the deal is thought to value it at more than £100m.

BlueOrchard offers investors impact investment solutions across asset classes, including credit, private equity and sustainable infrastructure.

The Switzerland-headquartered impact investment business which operates internationally had approximately $3.5bn in assets under management as of 30 May 2019.

Its partnership with Schroders is expected to drive innovation and growth and increase its impact across emerging and frontier markets.

There will be no changes to the management team, processes or strategies that BlueOrchard manages, the companies said.

Peter Fanconi will remain as chairman and Patrick Scheurle as chief executive of BlueOrchard.

Schroders will appoint group chief executive Peter Harrison, global head of private assets Georg Wunderlin and executive chairman of Schroder Adveq Stephen Mills to the board.

Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison says: “Schroders has a strong belief in the value that investment can create in society, particularly within emerging and frontier markets. BlueOrchard’s expertise in this area is exceptional. They share our values, recognising that through our combined contributions, we can purposefully affect positive change. They are a blueprint for the future of our industry and we are delighted to partner together.”

BlueOrchard chairman Peter Fanconi adds: “For nearly 20 years it has been BlueOrchard’s vision and mission to reduce poverty and protect the planet, while providing attractive returns for investors.

“With Schroders we have found the ideal strategic partner with whom we will further increase our impact and jointly contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We are very pleased that amongst others, Peter Harrison, Schroders’ group chief executive, will join BlueOrchard’s board of directors and look forward to jointly developing our business and ultimately drive the growth of the impact investing industry.”

The acquisition is expected to complete in the second half of 2019 subject to regulatory approvals.

If approved, Schroders will have a majority stake while the remaining shares will be distributed among BlueOrchard’s board members, management team and staff.