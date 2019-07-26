Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Schroders acquires majority stake in BlueOrchard

By

Schroders plans to acquire a majority stake in impact investor BlueOrchard Finance in a bid to expand its sustainability capabilities.

The move is expected to “further accelerate” growth in private assets and impact investing in emerging markets.

It will help better serve clients who are increasingly seeking investments which have a beneficial impact on society and the environment, according to Schroders.

Microfinance company BlueOrchard was founded in 2001 and the deal is thought to value it at more than £100m.

BlueOrchard offers investors impact investment solutions across asset classes, including credit, private equity and sustainable infrastructure.

The Switzerland-headquartered impact investment business which operates internationally had approximately $3.5bn in assets under management as of 30 May 2019.

Its partnership with Schroders is expected to drive innovation and growth and increase its impact across emerging and frontier markets.

Schroders sets date for financial planning clients’ move to new platform

There will be no changes to the management team, processes or strategies that BlueOrchard manages, the companies said.

Peter Fanconi will remain as chairman and Patrick Scheurle as chief executive of BlueOrchard.

Schroders will appoint group chief executive Peter Harrison, global head of private assets Georg Wunderlin and executive chairman of Schroder Adveq Stephen Mills to the board.

Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison says: “Schroders has a strong belief in the value that investment can create in society, particularly within emerging and frontier markets. BlueOrchard’s expertise in this area is exceptional. They share our values, recognising that through our combined contributions, we can purposefully affect positive change. They are a blueprint for the future of our industry and we are delighted to partner together.”

BlueOrchard chairman Peter Fanconi adds: “For nearly 20 years it has been BlueOrchard’s vision and mission to reduce poverty and protect the planet, while providing attractive returns for investors.

“With Schroders we have found the ideal strategic partner with whom we will further increase our impact and jointly contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We are very pleased that amongst others, Peter Harrison, Schroders’ group chief executive, will join BlueOrchard’s board of directors and look forward to jointly developing our business and ultimately drive the growth of the impact investing industry.”

The acquisition is expected to complete in the second half of 2019 subject to regulatory approvals.

If approved, Schroders will have a majority stake while the remaining shares will be distributed among BlueOrchard’s board members, management team and staff.

Recommended

Aberdeen Standard Investments drives ESG investment in Asia

Aberdeen Standard Investments has formed a “strategic partnership” with the Asian Infrastructure Bank to drive environmental, social and ethical investment in emerging markets in Asia. The move entails the $500m (£398m) AIIB Asia ESG enhanced credit managed portfolio managed by ASI on behalf of AIIB. It will comprise primarily Asian infrastructure related bonds including both […]
1

Jason Butler: Is your advice based on myths?

The world of personal finance has changed beyond all recognition in the past 30 years and much progress has been made. But a lot of today’s financial advice and planning is based on unfounded or downright wrong assumptions and beliefs – or, as I term them, ‘money myths’. I’ve identified 12 money myths. Here are […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Amyr Rocha-Lima

Five minutes with: Amyr Rocha-Lima, Holland Hahn & Wills 

Kingston-based Holland Hahn & Wills’ chartered financial planner Amyr Rocha-Lima takes on the value of advice and becoming a coach ahead of his appearance at the Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate conference. Money Marketing: How can advisers show they are value for money? Rocha-Lima: I think it’s fair to say that, in the public’s eye, financial […]

Advice business prospects stifled by rising compliance costs

Costs involved with compliance have been identified by advisers as the catalyst for overall rising costs that make it difficult to afford to do business, according to research. A survey from Canada Life shows 81 per cent of advisers believe compliance is driving costs at their firm more than anything else. The survey also showed […]

Punter Southall launches guide on value of advice

Punter Southall Aspire has launched a new guide, which stresses the importance of regulated financial advice to manage complex retirement challenges such as drawdown. The publication focuses on the value of support and guidance on a range of financial matters including pensions, succession planning and investments. It coincides with research from the Association of British […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com