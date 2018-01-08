Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Scheme to help build carers’ state pensions falls short

By

Holding-Hands-Comfort-Embrace-Soothe-Care-700.jpgA Government scheme aimed at helping carers of disabled people build their state pension entitlement is only reaching 97 per cent of those it is targeted at.

According to data from the Department for Work and Pensions, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Royal London, 3,524 people claimed the national insurance credit in 2016/17.

When the scheme was introduced, the DWP estimated 160,000 carers would benefit from it.

Royal London says each year of credits would add £237 to a carer’s state pension, which would be £4,700 over the course of a typical 20-year retirement.

The provider estimates that, assuming more than 155,000 carers each year are missing out, there is a total loss of more than £700m.

Royal London and Carers UK are calling on Government to take a better approach to make sure carers benefit from the scheme.

Royal London policy director Steve Webb says: “These schemes are introduced with the best of intentions, but they become no more than window-dressing if virtually nobody actually takes them up. Governments cannot simply hope that people find the information on official websites or rely on the occasional ministerial press release. It is time for proactive communications with those who are meant to benefit so that far more people get the help to which they are entitled.”

Carers UK policy and public affairs director Emily Holzhausen  adds: “The carer’s credit is a good scheme but it needs much more effective publicity. Caring often impacts negatively on health, wellbeing and ability to work and yet carers’ contribution to the economy is worth billions a year. They should not lose out financially in retirement as well.”

Recommended

Steve-Webb-in-2014-700.jpg
2

Steve Webb clashes with Govt on long-term care plans

Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb has warned the Conservatives’ plans to reform long-term care funding risk being held back by failures in the existing system. The BBC reports the Conservatives want to extend deferred payment schemes to those receiving care in their own home until they are down to their last £100,000. Deferred payment […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

SimplyBiz partners with Just on IFA referral service

SimplyBiz is partnering with the Just Group on a referral service that offers advisers access to retirement income planning, equity release advice and care funding solutions. A note sent to advisers seen by Money Marketing shows the proposition is called Hub Referral Solutions. The service is provided by Hub Financial Solutions, which is part of […]

General-Business-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Former Hargreaves analyst joins Interactive Investor

Former Hargreaves Lansdown head of equities Richard Hunter has joined Interactive Investor as head of markets. Hunter was at Hargreaves for 11 years after leaving in 2016 for private client investment managers Wilson King. Before joining Hargreaves, Hunter ran Fyshe Horton Finney’s London office, and he was also previously an executive director at Natwest Stockbrokers […]

1

The unscientific approach behind fund selection

No one would enter a restaurant, let alone board a plane, if they were told that the average chef or pilot were less competent at their job than a blind-folded monkey. So why is there almost $100trn in the active funds industry when research has shown that a visually-impaired primate has a good a chance […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment