Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Former RBS executive appointed FSCS chief exec

By
Caroline Rainbird

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has announced former Royal Bank of Scotland executive Caroline Rainbird will replace Mark Neale as its chief executive.

Rainbird has held a variety of executive positions across regulatory, operational, investment and banking roles, including head of regulatory affairs with RBS between 2009 and 2017.

She will assume the chief executive position at the FSCS on 3 May following Neale’s departure.

FSCS chair Marshall Bailey says:  “It is a testament to the standing and reputation of the FSCS that we have been able to attract a world class leader like Caroline. Her array of financial services experience, understanding of the regulatory landscape and passion for the consumer meant she was the obvious candidate.

“Her industry pedigree will particularly help our work on tackling the causes of compensation and improving fairness for all consumers.”

Commenting on her appointment, Rainbird says: “The strategy for the 2020s represents an exciting opportunity to build on this great work by protecting consumers when they need it, increasing their understanding of the full range of protection available, and working with partners to prevent future failures from occurring in the first place.

“Throughout my career I’ve been passionate about helping consumers and so I’m thrilled to be joining the FSCS. The scheme plays a crucial role in helping people when their financial service providers fail, putting them back on track and building confidence in the sector.”

The appointment has been confirmed by both the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “Caroline brings considerable financial services experience to the role of chief executive of the FSCS. The FSCS is an important part of the regulatory structure and we look forward to working with Caroline in her new role.”

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg
1

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]
2

Mark Polson: Unsticking the stuck on platform transfers

The higher the velocity of money moving round the sector, the greater the competition and better benefits to clients If you took the time to read the Investment Platforms Market Study (and I realise that is a big if), you will know the FCA thinks the sector is not doing too badly in general. Perhaps […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]
5

How does your charging structure compare to peers?

A look at real-life average minimum charges provides a helpful guide as to whether advisers should re-evaluate their fee structures Working out a robust charging structure for an advice firm is tricky, particularly as there is no prescribed methodology. However, there should be a logical process to it. The number one question to bear in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andy Hart: Stop clients being their own worst enemy

The behavioural approach to planning keeps clients from financially misbehaving and answers the expensive questions In my last column, I discussed how understanding human behaviour can make us more effective advisers. But how does the behavioural approach benefit the client? The fundamental purpose of behavioural finance is to use psychology to cut out financial mistakes. […]

7IM: Emotions are dominating our investment decisions

2018 was a volatile year. One that tested the resolve and self-control of many an investor. US equities, normally a relatively stable market, dropped 16 per cent in December with investors scrambling over each other to sell. What happened? Did a company collapse or did trade tensions spiral? Far from being the work of market […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Alasdair Sampson 15th April 2019 at 10:27 am

    Well, if anyone knows about failure of financial firms and the role of non compliance in such failure it would be someone from RBS.

  2. Martin Martin 15th April 2019 at 10:39 am

    Memo to Ms Rainbird – and to your peers at the FCA and FOS: please start by booting everyone out of the ivory tower that they have so carefully constructed for their own benefit.
    Then, please adopt a culture centred on results that matter to the public that you are all supposed to serve and protect, and then make all staff accountable.
    Finally, stop the box-ticking culture as it’s a waste of money and is meaningless to everyone except yourselves; it simply distracts you from the important stuff.
    Those four things alone would make a world of difference.

  3. Peter Taylor 15th April 2019 at 10:53 am

    At least she’ll be familiar with complaints and compensation procedures!!

  4. Harry Katz 15th April 2019 at 12:14 pm

    A fox in the chicken coop?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com