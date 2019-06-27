Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tracey Evans: Saving youngsters from financial and emotional fallout

By

Tracey EvansI have been doing some reading up on why women do not save, courtesy of the Scottish Widows Women & Retirement Report, and the usual things one would expect sit firmly at the centre of it.

While the number of women saving adequately for retirement is at its highest since Scottish Widows started this research (this is the 14th report it has produced), the younger generations are still not engaged enough.

Women in their 20s are saving far less – if anything at all – for later life than men of the same age. In fact, six in 10 young women are simply not saving enough – a ticking timebomb if ever I’ve seen one.

Also worrying is the fact a bill of just £270 would be enough to put women aged 22 to 29 into debt. This shocking statistic makes a mockery of the usual financial planning rule of thumb of having three to six times monthly outgoings saved as a rainy-day fund for emergencies.

The research got me thinking: why are young people saving so little? It has been a good few years since I was in my 20s but, having discussed the matter with two 20-something colleagues, the feedback I got was revealing.

When I was growing up, debt was seen as something you just did not have, unless it was a mortgage. For these young people, however, the student/university debt they have racked up over recent years has somewhat ‘normalised’ it.

This leaves the demographic disenfranchised, feeling they can never reach the same financial footing as their parents as they are already at a disadvantage before they even begin. Simply put, why bother?

The other issue is social media and how easy it is to use an app to buy something you have seen on your phone; hey presto, it arrives within a day or two. Thanks to store cards and the like, it is also now too easy to indulge in the latest fashion or gadget without any consequence to your bank balance, negating the need to wait until the next month when you can better afford it.

So, what can be done to encourage younger people to take more control?

The key is quite clearly education, and this needs to be ramped up not just in schools but also in the home. With schools simply failing at a consistent approach to this at the moment, each of us needs to help educate our own children.

The Scottish Widows report recommends that a savings rate of 12 per cent throughout someone’s working life should be the minimum. Perhaps in the earlier years this could be earmarked for rainy-day funds, with some kind of accessible (but not too accessible) means of controlling it – although I guess the average 20-something might consider a financial emergency to be something different from what I would.

Whatever the answer, something desperately needs to be done because a perfect storm is whipping up to cause both financial and emotional fallout for this age group.

Tracey Evans is joint business owner and principal financial planner at Juno Wealth

You can follow her on Twitter @TraceyEvansIFA

Recommended
1

Succession won’t waver on DB transfers as growth plans ramp up

Succession Wealth will revamp its focus on growth, acquisitions and specialised services with no plans to limit the amount of defined benefit transfers its advisers carry out. Despite complex rules, increasing supervision and negative attention on DB activity, Succession group communications and public relations director Mark Stokes says the group remains committed to providing transfer […]
1

Rachel Vahey: Is phased drawdown right for your clients?

As more people mix pension income with earned income, phased drawdown is growing in importance There is no doubt the nature of retirement is changing. People are increasingly considering different ways to transition to it from full-time work, with many choosing part-time work or a consultancy career. This is being driven by several factors: the […]

Bankhall: Recruiting and growing successful teams

The challenge is not just about getting the right people, but keeping them interested The success of advice firms has presented them with something of a dilemma. Many have grown their client banks significantly, which they now need to service and retain, while at the same time looking after the needs of new customers. And […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Robin Powell: Media must address the role it played in Woodford bubble

The recent Neil Woodford crisis raises an important question: is the media biased towards actively managed funds? There are certainly far more articles about active than passive, both in the trade press and in mainstream publications. In one sense, that does not seem unreasonable. After all, active management remains far more popular than indexing. The […]

Inheritance tax bills bite despite tax relief measures

The residence nil-rate band introduced four years ago under former chancellor George Osborne has had a minimal impact on inheritance tax bills, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed. In an FOIA response to Quilter seen by Money Marketing, HM Revenue and Customs says £1.3bn was claimed on 6,730 estates last tax year. This […]

FSCS tallies up £11m increase in Sipp claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme saw an £11m increase in Sipp related claims in the 2018/19 financial year, the lifeboat fund has revealed today. The FSCS paid out £123m in Sipp-related compensation, out of a total of £157m in claims against life and pensions intermediaries. The jump in Sipp claims was large enough to offset […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com