Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Savers over-taxed £280m on pensions since freedoms

By

Savers have been over-taxed more than £280m since the start of the pension freedoms, new figures from HM Revenue & Customs show.

According to a newsletter published this week from HMRC, in the first quarter of the year more than £22m had to be repaid to those making flexible withdrawals from their pensions.

Since the reforms in April 2015, taxes over-collected from the government totalled nearly £285m.

Over 10,000 people had to claim back overpaid tax in the last quarter, data shows.

Figures for the period also show £1.7bn of flexible pensions payments were reported to HMRC from a total of 222,000 individuals.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb calls for a reform in the way pensions are taxed, calling the current system “absurd”.

He says:”These quarterly figures are a regular reminder of the absurd way in which pension withdrawals are taxed.  HMRC is perfectly happy to over-tax tens of thousands of people each year and make them jump through hoops, having to choose between three different forms to complete and then wait to get their money back.

“This is a system run for the convenience of HMRC, not the taxpayer. It is time to move to a simple system where basic rate tax is withdrawn at source and any adjustment is made through end year tax returns”.

Recommended

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: HMRC strengthens its anti-avoidance armoury

Changes that come into force from September are further reminders that tax cannot be ignored by merely placing assets overseas I have written extensively in this publication over the past few years about the Treasury’s and HM Revenue & Customs’ attitude to tax avoidance. A powerful combination of success in tribunal and court cases, targeted anti-avoidance […]

6

Advisers warned not to fall foul of HMRC tax avoidance ‘enabler’ rules

HM Revenue & Customs has outlined when advisers will be considered “enablers” of tax avoidance, following government plans announced two years ago to fine those promoting avoidance schemes. In 2016, a consultation from HMRC set out plans to clamp down on advisers in its list of “tax avoidance enablers”. HMRC included advisers within its proposed definition of […]

1

HMRC withdraws 6,000 demands for upfront tax payments

HMRC has decided to withdraw 6,000 of its controversial notices that require tax penalties to be paid upfront, the Financial Times reports. Accelerated payment notices were introduced in 2014 as part of a crackdown on tax avoidance and give recipients 90 days to settle up. They allow HMRC to collect money from people it deems […]

taxes
2

HMRC takes down flawed pension tax calculator

HM Revenue and Customs has taken down its online tax calculator which had displayed wrong information about the amount of money that could be put into pensions. Royal London flagged the faulty tax calculator earlier this week, noting stories from one customer who has been led to believe he was limited to £10,000 in pension contributions […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

3

Claimants to pursue Liberty Sipp over unregulated investments

A group of 27 investors is taking action against Liberty Sipp over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from risky investments. Wixted & Co Solicitors has issued a case in the Circuit Commercial Court in Bristol against Liberty Sipp. The firm is also acting on behalf of investors in a claim against Berkeley Burke. […]

Jail banker
1

Norfolk advisers jailed for £17m fraud

Two brothers who ran a financial advice firm in Norwich have been sentenced to a total of 11 years in jail after defrauding more than 200 people out of almost £17m. Alan and Russell Taylor, of Taylor and Taylor Associates, were sentenced to six and five years in prison respectively after pleading guilty to conspiracy […]

UK-Currency-Money-Coins-700x450.jpg
1

Overexposure to VCTs and EISs could affect sale value of a firm

Overexposure to venture capital trusts and enterprise investment schemes could potentially put off buyers when advisers try to sell their businesses, chief executive of Capital and Trust Patrick Isaacs warns. Speaking yesterday at Money Marketing Interactive, Isaacs says advisers looking to sell their firms could hit problems if their clients are reliant on VCTs and […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 4th May 2018 at 4:09 pm

    As I have said previously and often, HMRC is “not fit for purpose”.

    There are more word in the HMRC rule book than there are in the Bible!

Leave a comment