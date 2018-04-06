Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Savers to stand by auto-enrolment as rate hikes kick in

By

More than four in five auto-enrolled savers will carry on saving after auto-enrolment contributions increase today according to research from Now Pensions.

The study shows 64 per cent of auto-enrolled savers are aware minimum contributions have jumped from 2 per cent of qualifying earnings to 5 per cent.

Roughly two-thirds of those surveyed say they are paying the minimum 2 per cent contribution and 60 per cent believe it is important to save into a pension for a more secure future.

However 48 per cent of respondents say they wish they had better understanding of workplace pensions and half would have liked the opportunity to save into their workplace pension earlier.

It is estimated 5.6 million of the nine million people who have been enrolled will be affected by the increase.

Now Pensions interim chief executive Troy Clutterbuck says: “Auto enrolment has been a huge success with over a million employers signing up over nine million employees into a workplace pension since 2012.

“Pension saving is fast becoming the new normal and the vast majority are happy to pay in a little bit more each month, safe in the knowledge their employer will be doing the same.”

Fidelity International head of pensions product Carolyn Jones adds the case for savers to continue making their contributions is vital.

“As consumers see contributions into their pensions rise and their take home wage decrease, we must continue to make the case for why opting out is not in their best interests.

“But it’s not enough to just tell people and waggle your finger at everybody. Opting out come April 2018 will see a loss of valuable employer contributions that, quite simply, cannot be found elsewhere.

“Any short term saving cost now will pale in comparison to the valuable benefits you could have had later.”

Opinium conducted the research on 1,552 UK working adults including men aged 22-65 and women aged 22-63 who have a pre-tax personal income of over £10,000.

Recommended

File image of broken piggy bank
1

Could auto-enrolment into drawdown solve the pensions saving crisis?

Freedom of choice at retirement is placing a huge financial responsibility on unsophisticated saver. Recent research from Columbia Threadneedle has highlighted just how overwhelmed people nearing retirement feel about the financial decisions they face. The poll of 838 adults aged over 55 found that people planning their retirement are confused about how they will convert […]

File image of graph showing stocks and share prices rise and fall

SimplyBiz enters Aim market at 170p a share

Support service provider SimplyBiz has completed its listing on the London Stock Exchange. SimplyBiz, which also offers its own range of funds and panel services to providers, issued its entire share capital to the Aim market at 8am today. With a placing price of 170p per share, the firm has achieved a market capitalisation of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

2

Gina Miller attacks FCA over failure to tackle Mifid II breaches

SCM Direct founding partner Gina Miller has criticised the FCA for failing to tackle firms breaching Mifid II rules in its final asset management study report. The FCA published its final policy changes on Thursday, introducing new rules forcing fund managers to ensure their products provide value for the end investor. Miller criticises the regulator’s failure to respond to […]

Holding-Hands-Comfort-Embrace-Soothe-Care-700.jpg
1

Tracey Evans: How to talk to clients about mortality

Much has changed in the 30 years I have been in financial services. One of the major recent changes has been the pension freedoms, which came into force three years ago. In the ‘old days’, clients’ main choices were around what type of annuity they were going to buy at retirement with their money purchase […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Invesco plots D2C investment proposition launch

Fund manager Invesco Perpetual is considering launching a direct-to-consumer investment offering, Money Marketing understands. It is thought the D2C proposition would be a robo-style investment manager, akin to those currently on offer from firms such as Nutmeg, Scalable Capital and Moneyfarm. A launch expected in the autumn, according to sources close to the launch. Invesco […]

Comments

    Leave a comment