Santander continues return to advice with high-net-worth planning service

Bank sets up bespoke planning offering for wealthy clients

Santander 480

Santander has launched a bespoke banking and wealth management service for private clients.

Santander Private will be targeted at customers with investments and savings of over £500,000 or an annual income of over £250,000.

Clients will receive advice and be able to access exclusive services across banking, lending, investment and financial planning products through one of 40 nationwide specialist private bankers.

Santander had pulled out of investment advice in 2013 over concerns advisers were not RDR ready.

Head of Santander Private Charlotte Platts, who joined Santander UK last year, will lead a team of 40 nationwide specialist private bankers, who will provide clients with advice and access to exclusive banking, lending and investment services as well as financial planning products.

Clients will also have access to digital online banking services and support from specialist 24-hour contact centres managing banking queries and transactions.

Platts says: “The launch of Santander Private is a significant step for our wealth management business. The introduction of this latest service is a natural progression in our wealth model, which has grown significantly following the success of the Select offering and the launch of our investment hub aimed at making investments more accessible.”

She adds: “Santander’s move into the private banking sector has been driven by strong demand from clients, particularly from within our corporate bank, requiring tailored solutions that match their financial goals. Our priority is offering an exclusive, personal service that clients can trust – banking that looks after them.”

