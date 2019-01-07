Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sanlam UK acquires Preston IFA

By

Sanlam UK has acquired chartered financial planner Astute Wealth Management.

Astute is based in Preston and delivers financial planning services to clients across the North West as well as a family office services for individuals with more complex financial needs.

It was founded by current managing director Andy McLaughlin and co-director Jean McLaughlin in 2007.

Four chartered financial planners and one financial planner work for Astute according to its website.

Sanlam UK’s wealth division chief executive John White says the acquisition is a good cultural fit for his firm and will help deepen its wealth management presence in the North West.

Astute’s managing director McLaughlin says it is exciting to become part of the Sanlam family as it is rare to find a wealth management firm that takes the time to get to know its clients.

In February 2018 Sanlam UK acquired Yorkshire-based advice firm Grennan Advisers, which has £60m in assets under management.

In August 2017 it acquired Tavistock’s financial advice network, Tavistock Financial adding £1.5bn to Sanlam UK’s assets under advice.

Sanlam UK’s parent is Sanlam, an international financial services group with a listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and a market capitalisation of £12.1bn.

The UK arm is led by chief executive Jonathan Polin and consists of a number of long-established businesses including Sanlam Private Wealth, the discretionary fund manager with £2.7bn of client assets under management.

It also includes Sanlam Wealth Planning, the national financial adviser with nearly £2bn of client assets under advice and 60 UK-based advisers.

Recommended

Sanlam poaches from Aberdeen Standard for new distribution head

Sanlam UK has brought in Richard Pursglove as its new distribution head to lead the business’s sales and marketing strategy. Pursglove most recently worked at Aberdeen Standard Investments to support the integration of the global distribution team during the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life. Pursglove started his career as an IFA and […]

Sanlam sells strategic bond business to Man GLG

Discretionary manager Man GLG has bought Sanlam’s strategic bond business. Both the fund management team and the assets under management will tranfer from Sanlam Four, the boutique management arm of vertically integrated advice business Sanlam Group, subject to regulatory approval. The firms did not reveal the cost of the deal. Portfolio managers Craig Veysey and […]
1

PFS appoints Sanlam UK chief as president

Sanlam UK chief executive John White has been appointed as president of the Personal Finance Society for 2018/2019. White will be replacing Thornton Chartered Financial Planners managing director Sharon Sutton, who will step down following the completion of a 12-month term as president. Commenting on his appointment, White says his predominant focus during his term will be […]

Funds on target

Ex-Barclays chiefs brace for London court date over Qatar dealings

A London court date has been set as former Barclays chief executive John Varley and a trio of ex-colleagues gear up for a landmark trial over the bankers’ financial crisis dealings. Reuters reports that the senior bankers’ trial will start on Monday over charges surrounding cash injection deals with Qatari investors that helped the bank […]

Insurance File Generic 480

Reassuringly focused on claims

By Ross Jackson, senior protection marketing manager We’re sure you’ll have heard your customers say ‘But insurance companies don’t pay claims’ when giving a reason for not wanting to take out protection. In fact, our State of the Protection Nation research showed that 27 per cent of consumers asked didn’t think protection providers paid out […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

DFM buys stake in national IFA Continuum

Marlborough Holdings Group has acquired a 19.9 per cent stake in a national IFA Continuum Financial Services for an undisclosed sum. Continuum said the Marlborough Holdings Group’s company – Marlborough Investment Management – that provides discretionary fund management services, will collaborate with the IFA to “further support their strong business growth plans”. Continuum Financial Services […]

Mattioli Woods rethinks acquisition plans

The wealth manager and employee benefits business Mattioli Woods has shied away from its intention to buy the remaining stake in boutique asset manager, Amati Global Investors. Mattioli Woods reports total client assets of £8.8bn in a trading statement ahead of the company’s results for the six months to 30 November 2018. Gross discretionary assets under management as […]

Outgoing FCA chair to head up debt charity

John Griffith-Jones, former chair of the FCA, has become chair of Step Change Debt Charity. Griffith-Jones (pictured) was chair of the regulator and its subsidiary the Payment Systems Regulator between 2013 and 2018 and has also been chief executive, chairman and senior partner of KPMG. He replaces Sir Hector Sants who left Step Change Debt […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sanjay Shah 7th January 2019 at 11:53 am

    Sanlam is buying a great business in Astute. Andy is a shrewd businessman and will have done his due diligence well. Best of luck for the future Andy and Jean.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com