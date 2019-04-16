Sanlam UK acquires Newcastle IFA

Wealth management and investment firm Sanlam UK has acquired Newcastle-based planning and employee benefits firm Blackett Walker Limited.

The North Tyneside business has five advisers and a client base of 1,000.

Both support staff and advisers will be retained as part of the acquisition of the firm, which specialises in advising medical professionals.

Sanlam UK head of wealth John White says the acquisition forms part of the group’s plans to expand across the region.

He says: “This deal will further strengthen our wealth management presence in the North of England.

“Blackett Walker is a high-quality business with a strong ethos and providing high quality services and delivering on clients’ long-term financial ambitions very much reflects our approach at Sanlam UK.”

The group also acquired Preston IFA Astute Wealth Management in January.

The Blackett Walker deal takes UK-adviser headcount to 60.