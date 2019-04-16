Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sanlam UK acquires Newcastle IFA

By

Wealth management and investment firm Sanlam UK has acquired Newcastle-based planning and employee benefits firm Blackett Walker Limited.

The North Tyneside business has five advisers and a client base of 1,000.

Both support staff and advisers will be retained as part of the acquisition of the firm, which specialises in advising medical professionals.

Sanlam UK head of wealth John White says the acquisition forms part of the group’s plans to expand across the region.

He says: “This deal will further strengthen our wealth management presence in the North of England.

“Blackett Walker is a high-quality business with a strong ethos and providing high quality services and delivering on clients’ long-term financial ambitions very much reflects our approach at Sanlam UK.”

The group also acquired Preston IFA Astute Wealth Management in January.

The Blackett Walker deal takes UK-adviser headcount to 60.

Recommended

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The tech provider shaking up the protection space

In the seven years since technology provider iPipeline acquired the Assureweb business, the company has made huge advances in what is offered to advisers via its portal, as well as a number of other significant acquisitions. In January last year, it bought TCP Life Systems, the company that now provides the life insurance administration for […]
1

FSCS to target pension provider disclosures in new guidelines

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme will publish guidelines to determine how life and pension product providers should communicate the protection offered by the lifeboat fund to their customers. The FSCS is currently undertaking further promotion to raise awareness on consumers’ knowledge of pension protection. New research undertaken by Ipsos Mori shows 68 per cent of […]
10

A day in the life of an SJP adviser

Lifting the lid on an advice network that continues to make waves “Infamous”, “fascinating” and “bizarre” are just a few of the words Money Marketing hears when the topic of conversation turns to St James’s Place. The Gloucestershire-headquartered advice network is home to almost one in every six advisers across the UK and is expecting […]

Sticking to valuation discipline when investing in China

Journalist Alexis Xydias discusses the opportunities – and potential pitfalls – of investing in China with Artemis fund manager Peter Saacke. With Peter holding significant positions in China in the Artemis funds he manages, journalist Alexis Xydias quizzes Peter on the risks of investing in Chinese stocks – including over-valuations, margin trading and financial reporting issues. Click here for video

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The savvy reasons behind platform’s new Netflix-style price model

On Monday, Interactive Investor announced a change to its charging structure to adopt Netflix-style pricing. It talked about having an “easy, modern price structure” just like the streaming service. It said that’s what its research told it customers wanted. Perhaps they do. Don’t get me wrong, I like II’s flat and transactional fee structure. You […]

Planners back hybrid advice model as future of industry

Advisers believe the next generation will have to incorporate robo-advice into their offering and work under a hybrid advice model, Octopus research suggests. A total 81 per cent of adviser respondents to the research say aspects of robo-advice must be included in advice models. Three quarters believe the UK advice market will run entirely on […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com