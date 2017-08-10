Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Sanlam takes over 158-adviser network

By

Sanlam has acquired Tavistock’s financial advice network, Tavistock Financial.

The deal adds 158 advisers and 25 staff to Sanlam’s current 60 financial planners. It will also add £1.5 billion to Sanlam UK’s assets under advice.

The move is part of South African listed Sanlam’s bid to build a bigger advice presence in the UK by restructuring its business to house Sanlam Private Wealth and Sanlam Wealth Planning under a new division, Sanlam Partners, which will now take on Tavistock as well.

Sanlam UK chief executive Jonathan Polin says: “The initial response has been hugely positive and today’s acquisition allows us to accelerate this concept, putting us in a strong position to bring on-board the high quality adviser firms who would like to join us.”

The deal is reported to have cost Sanlam £1m. Tavistock Financial is the part of the business that houses advisers from the collapsed network Financial Limited after Tavistock acquired the business and moved advisers to its new network.

Money Marketing tipped several months ago that Tavistock had been asking £1.5m for the business, with 100 per cent of the consideration requested up front.

Tavistock chief executive Brian Raven says: “The Tavistock Financial business no longer fits with our strategy but, in disposing of the business, it was important to us that the interests of the staff and advisers were protected. Sanlam has convinced us that they are the right firm to take the business forward.”

Former Financial Limited boss Charlie Palmer had his FCA fine and ban upheld by an Upper Tribunal earlier this week.

Recommended

David-Ferguson-Nucleus-500x320.jpg

Sanlam to offload £3.6m Nucleus shares

Sanlam is selling more than £3.6m worth of Nucleus shares, Money Marketing can reveal. In a note to shareholders, seen by Money Marketing, the platform reveals Sanlam wants to offer 109,765 Nucleus B shares at £33 each. The shares are only being offered to Nucleus users. Sanlam purchased the shares earlier this year as payment […]

Polin-Jonathan-2012-700x450.jpg

Sanlam pulls out of deal to buy stake in Caerus

Sanlam has backed out of plans to acquire a 19.9 per cent stake in Caerus almost a year after the deal was originally agreed, Money Marketing can reveal The South African firm agreed to take a stake in Caerus in June last year, with the deal including a timeline for Sanlam to acquire the advice […]

Raven-Brian-Tavistock-2014.jpg
1

Tavistock boss gets 27% pay increase but losses continue

Tavistock boss Brian Raven saw his pay packet increase by more than a quarter last year, despite the firm still turning a loss. Raven took home £192,000, up 27 per cent from £151,000 in 2016, Tavistock’s accounts for the year to March 2017 released this morning show. Tavistock Investments, the parent company of the Tavistock […]

The Rubik’s Cube: China’s policy trilemma

By Douglas Turnbull, Investment Director, Head of Chinese Equities China faces a ‘Rubik’s Cube’ policy trilemma, whereby it needs to sustain a minimum acceptable level of growth, deal with issues such as overcapacity and reform the financial system to make it a far more efficient allocator of capital. Given the contradictory nature of these objectives, […]

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Auto-enrolment

Fixed fees nine times more popular than percentage charges

Fixed fees are nine times more attractive than percentage-based adviser charging, a new survey suggests. 3,000 UK workers were polled in a study commissioned by advice and insurance firm Drewberry. Half said they would prefer to pay for “standard” pieces of advice, for example setting up a pension, with fixed fees. This was twice as […]

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Gordon Hewitt 10th August 2017 at 8:51 am

    “The initial response has been hugely positive” obviously not by the people that matter as there was no discussion or notice until an email sent at 17.04pm yesterday after most had gone home !
    How many of the 125 advisers will now go to other networks or directly authorised?

Leave a comment