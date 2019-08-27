Sanlam boosts northern presence with new acquisition

Wealth management and investment firm Sanlam UK has taken a majority stake in Cheshire-based IFA, Avidus Scott Lang.

Sanlam – which runs fund provision, discretionary management, and financial planning services under its umbrella – will take a 55 per cent stake in the firm.

The Sale business is Sanlam UK’s third acquisition in the North this year and boosts its presence in the region to six offices.

Avidus Scott Lang has 12 financial advisers and support staff and offers a range of holistic planning services.

Sanlam UK divisional chief executive of wealth John White says: “The deal marks a confident expansion of our reach and further underlines our commitment to grow and strengthen our proposition in the North of England.”

The wealth manager recently acquired Newcastle-based planning and employee benefits firm Blackett Walker Limited and asset manager Thesis in April.

Preston IFA Astute Wealth Management was also acquired by Sanlam in January.