Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sanlam adds first advice firm to partner programme

By

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpgSanlam has announced that advice firm Ergowealth has become the first to join a new partnership programme it launched in 2017.  

Marlow-based Ergowealth, founded in 2013, will bring £165 million in assets under advice from 290 private clients to the partnership programme.  

Providing investment and lifestyle financial planning services to private clients, businesses, charities, and solicitors, the advice firm will be able to take advantage of the wider services in the Sanlam group, such as investment research, business consultancy, and access to capital.  

The programme allows Ergowealth to keep ownership of its business and clients, while also allowing it to draw on Sanlam’s HR, IT, and compliance departments.

Sanlam UK wealth division chief executive John White says Ergowealth will be granted the “tools and support it needs to grow” as it delivers an outcome-driven service to its clients.  

Consolidator review one year on: Have IFA acquisitions changed?

Ergowealth chief executive Alastair Whitehead says that the move will not affect the way the business is run in the long-term, although he is looking forward to benefitting from Sanlam’s “considerable capabilities and resources”, which he hopes will facilitate growth for the firm.  

Whitehead says: “At a time of consolidation in the advice market this move secures the longevity of our business. We will now be pursuing a growth plan over the next five years through recruitment and acquisition to build Ergowealth into the leading chartered financial planning firm in the region.” 

Whitehead says that Ergowealth was ultimately enticed by the Sanlam partnership programme, despite talking to a number of consolidators and investors active in the UK advice market. 

He says: “The Sanlam partnership proposition was unique, enabling access to capital to grow without compromising our business model, without prejudicing the interests of our clients or our staff, and without losing control of either the ownership or the management of our business.” 

 

 

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]
1

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

In Focus image

In Focus — May 2015: private medical insurance market in Germany

Welcome to the latest edition of In Focus. In this issue, Jelf examines the private medical insurance market for employers with expatriate workforces in Germany. This includes the common challenges faced in sourcing appropriate coverage, along with a selection of available solutions. This will be of particular interest to HR/reward decision makers with employees based in Germany. It will assess the cultural norms, risks and backdrop that are relevant to organisations with expatriate staff in this location.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business Handshake 480

Tenet partners with mortgage network on wealth offering

Tenet has partnered with mortgage network the Mortgage Advice Bureau on a wealth and equity release offering. MAB plans to use the financial advice network’s business development support to grow beyond its 14 wealth advisers. It is understood MAB chose Tenet as a partner because it allows firms to give equity release advice. MAB wealth […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com