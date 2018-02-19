Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sanlam acquires £60m Yorkshire advice firm

By

Sanlam has acquired advice firm Grennan Advisers, which has £60m in assets under management.

East Yorkshire-based Grennan was launched five years ago by Stuart Grennan and Helen Chapman and specialises in providing financial advice services to high net worth clients and business executives.

Sanlam chief executive John White says: “Grennan Advisers is a high-quality business with an ethos of providing excellent service and delivering clients’ long-term financial ambitions. As such, it very much reflects our approach at Sanlam.”

The purchase of Grennan follows Sanlam’s acquisition of 158-adviser network, Tavistock last August.

South African-listed Sanlam is working to build a bigger advice presence in the UK and in 2016 restructured its business to house Sanlam Private Wealth and Sanlam Wealth Planning under a new division, Sanlam Partners, which took on Tavistock as well.

Money Marketing understands Sanlam is well-positioned to purchase IFG Group’s wealth arm, Saunderson House, and is a likely candidate to do so after the businesses went on sale three weeks ago.

Recommended

2

Another British Steel adviser loses pension transfer permissions

An IFA firm that was critical of the media’s coverage of the British Steel pension scandal has stopped advising on pension transfers, following intervention from the regulator. The firm, County Capital Wealth Management – which also trades as The Pension Review Service – says it has voluntary suspended its pension transfer permissions, but expects this […]

10

British Steel adviser explains ongoing charges calculation to MPs

Active Wealth director Darren Reynolds has emphasised that ongoing adviser charges for British Steel clients have not been calculated as a percentage of their funds. In a letter addressed to work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field, Reynolds reveals more details about the way approximately 300 British Steel clients were advised by […]

The return of emerging markets

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune Although in political terms 2016 will be remembered for the seismic shocks of the Brexit vote and Trump’s presidential victory, the year was also a watershed for the global economy and emerging markets in particular. Following five years in the wilderness, the conditions are now in place […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg

NMBA spikes paraplanner apprenticeship after Govt funding shortfall

The New Model Business Academy received just over half the Government funding for its apprenticeship programme it was hoping for, which has led to paraplanner and administrator apprenticeships being shelved. NMBA, which is part of the SimplyBiz Group, announced earlier today it is opening applications for its apprenticeship programme this week. In December, it received […]

Take the BWD/Money Marketing adviser salary survey 2018

Last year, Money Marketing took a deep dive into how advisers are remunerated with an extensive reader survey. This year, we’re going even bigger and better, teaming up with recruitment consultancy BWD to bring you the definitive picture on pay. With your help, we hope to decode how qualifications, employment status,  geography, gender, job title and other […]

Comments

    Leave a comment