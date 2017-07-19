Sandringham managing director Braidford steps down

Sandringham MD Steve Braidford, who has stepped down from the firm

Managing director of national advice firm Sandringham Steve Braidford has left the firm

Braidford was formerly sales director at Verbatim Asset Management, the in-house fund management arm of support service provider Simplybiz, before becoming a director at Simplybiz and then moving to Sandringham in 2012.

A Companies House filing shows Braidford’s Sandringham directorship ended on 14 July.

Sandringham are not replacing Braidford at this stage, according to a spokeswoman.

Sandringham chief executive Tim Sargisson says: “After five years with Sandringham, Steve Braidford has now left the business to pursue other opportunities. Steve leaves behind him a strong legacy at Sandringham and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Braidford was partly behind a recruitment drive at Sandrginham, which operates a restricted advice model, after the business was launched in 2012. The firm wanted to boost numbers to have 1,000 advisers in the four years after launching. It currently has 180 advisers.

Braidford bought former Tenet chair Barry Kayes in to chair the business in 2015. The firm is now looking at a potential stock market listing, but is hoping to boost adviser numbers further to reach a “critical mass” of partner firms first.