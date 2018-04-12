Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Royal Mail director calls for new rules to establish ‘collective DC’ pensions

By

Royal MailThe Royal Mail’s HR director has written to MPs on the work and pensions select committee outlining a legislative workaround for the company to set up a ‘collective defined contribution’ pension scheme.

Royal Mail’s defined benefit scheme closed on March 31. The company proposes replacing this with a new combined arrangement pooling defined contribution risk between members and the company, with a separate defined benefit style pot running alongside it to pay a lump sum at the point of retirement.

After a hearing at the work and pensions select committee, Royal Mail HR director Jon Millidge has written to chair Frank Field outlining potential legislative changes that would assist the scheme.

Millidge writes: “We believe we have identified a possible route to enabling a CDC scheme through the 2011 Pensions Act power to amend the ‘money purchase’ definition in the 1993 Pension Schemes Act. Our proposal would enable such a pension scheme to be treated for legislative purposes as ‘money purchase’ and so exempt from the various “defined benefit” employer funding and debt requirements which would otherwise apply to a plan which pays pensions from its own assets, rather than backing each member’s pension with an annuity.”

Millidge adds that, what the legislative workaround, employers need confidence that CDC schemes can pay members for life without being treated as DB arrangements.

Clarity will also be needed on lifetime and annual allowance treatment, he says, and how combining the DB and DC elements would work from a tax free lump sum perspective.

Recommended

Profile: Scottish Widows boss on Lloyds’ commitment to the business

New distribution director Jackie Leiper on increasing confidence and investment from its banking group parent The failed Scottish Widows/Standard Life merger grabbed the headlines last month, as reports linked it to Lloyds’ decision to end a £109bn investment management arrangement with Standard Life Aberdeen. But news just a couple of days later that the banking group is […]

Pension - thumbnail

David Cameron appoints former adviser to Tony Blair as new pensions minister

Following a cabinet reshuffle in light of last week’s general election, David Cameron has announced that Ros Altmann will be replacing Steve Webb as pensions minister. As the industry works with one of the largest reforms to the sector in almost a century, the former adviser to Tony Blair has been tasked with ensuring that the pensions revolution does not stray off track.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advice advisers eraser
3

FAMR has not closed the advice gap, advisers rule

Only one in seven advisers believe that the measures introduced in the FCA’s Financial Advice Market Review are helping to close the advice gap. Despite widespread positive support for FAMR’s measures around streamlined advice and tax breaks for employer-arranged advice, a survey from Aegon shows advisers do not think they are helping individuals take advantage […]

Paul Mumford

Paul Mumford: Why stepping back from equities would be a mistake

The case for equities is still strong, argues Cavendish Asset Management’s Paul Mumford. So far this year, a first-time investor could understandably be worried about their exposure to equities. First came US market volatility, sending prices tumbling only to recover and more in a matter of hours. Now, the Bank of England has warned that […]

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

“Go for it, but think carefully”: Advisers share experiences of opening new offices

Opening another office is a big decision for advice firms. If you’re considering branching your business out into a new location, what better way to prepare than learning from those who have done it before? Three advisers share their experiences. Like a start-up Scotland-based Carbon Financial Partners expanded into London at the end of last […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Oliver Smith 12th April 2018 at 9:20 am

    So he wants to retain total control over the member’s pension funds, but without the “hassle” of Defined Benefit regulation? That…doesn’t sound like something I’d want to happen to my pension funds.

Leave a comment