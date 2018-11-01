Money Marketing
Six years strong – Royal London’s GRIPs turn six

Royal London’s Governed Retirement Income Portfolios (GRIPs) are a suite of five risk-targeted, multi-asset portfolios with dynamic asset allocation available for customers seeking a regular income from their pension savings.

Over six years the GRIPs have remained resilient throughout challenging market conditions and have outperformed benchmark.

Gripping reasons to invest.

• Governance – ongoing, independent and free of charge
• Resilient – even in challenging market conditions
• Income sustainability –aim to deliver a sustainable retirement income for your clients
• Performance – all GRIPs have outperformed benchmark since launch*
• Six year track record – five multi-asset portfolios with a proven track record

To find out more visit adviser.royallondon.com/sixyearsstrong

*Source: Lipper, 29.08.2018


