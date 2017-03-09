Royal London’s Fiona Tait to join advice firm

Royal London pensions specialist Fiona Tait is leaving the provider to join advice firm Intelligent Pensions, as industry veteran David Trenner retires.

Tait, who has worked at Royal London for 13 years, will leave the company later this month.

She joins specialist pension advice firm Intelligent Pensions as technical director.

Trenner has worked for 40 years in the pensions industry.

A Royal London spokeswoman says: “We are sad to see Fiona go but this is a great opportunity for her to work in the advice sector, which Fiona is very passionate about.

“Fiona has made an enormous contribution to the success of Royal London’s Intermediary Pensions business and Royal London Group, and we wish her the very best in her new chosen career.”

Tait says: “Intelligent Pensions is highly regarded across the retail and institutional pension sector providing high levels of technical support, guidance and advice. When looking to make the next move in my career, it was an obvious choice for me. I have known David for many years and I look forward to continuing his work, along with the team, across their range of pension and retirement planning services.”

Trenner says: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my career in pensions and in particular with Intelligent Pensions. Over the past 40 years, there have been very few dull days and I have continued to learn and meet some fascinating people.

“I now look forward to spending more time with my wife and family and keeping up with my cricket and football interests.”