About us

Royal London is a pensions specialist providing two types of individual pension: Pension Portfolio and Income Release products. The Pension Portfolio has a three-in-one structure combining a personal pension, a range of self-investment options and drawdown functionality. Income Release is available through the Pension Portfolio plan and offers a flexible option for investors to take tax-free cash and, if desired, an income directly from the plan.

The company offers employee pension schemes in the form of group personal pensions, group stakeholder pensions and company pension schemes. The firm also runs defined benefit schemes for companies and actuarial and administration services.